TRACK: Pahrump Valley Trojans have eyes set on regionals

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed against 20 other schools in the Small Schools Invitational to end the season at Boulder City High School on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans’ track & field teams ended their regular season last Friday with the Small Schools Invitational at Boulder City High School.

Twenty-one schools at various levels from around the state competed in the events.

The Moapa Valley boys and girls teams finished in first place in their divisions.

The Trojans girls team came in fourth place with a total score of 71.5, while the boys team finished in seventh place with 38 points.

Despite getting numerous top 10 finishes, the only two wins of the day for the Trojans came in field events and both were won by senior Jessica Kern.

Kern took first place in the discus throw with a distance of 104 feet, 9 inches, beating second-place finisher Leyah Carvajal by more than five feet.

Kern’s second win came in the shot put event where she threw a personal record distance of 35 feet, 3.25 inches. This time, she just narrowly edged out second-place finisher Audrey Fiso by one and a half inches.

Junior Elizabeth Shockley had top five finishes in both of those events with Kern. Shockley took fifth place in the shot put with a distance of 29 feet and took third place in the discus throw event with a personal record distance of 91 feet, 8 inches.

Lillian McGhee had herself a good day for the Trojans. She was part of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams, both of which had top five finishes. McGhee also finished in fifth place in the long jump event with a distance of 14 feet, 8.25 inches.

On the boys side, the Trojans weren’t able to record any wins. However, they did have some athletes stand out during the competition.

Senior Angel Quintana finished in sixth place during both of the hurdle events. He set a personal record during his 300-meter hurdle event with a time of 47.35 seconds, finishing just 0.47 seconds behind his teammate, Ikaika Keanaaina, who finished in fifth place with a personal record time of 46.88 seconds.

Devin Varlack had the highest finish of the day for the Pahrump Valley boys team. He set a new personal record in the 400-meter event with a time of 53.02 seconds.

With the regular season over, the Trojans’ track and field teams have their eyes set on the 3A southern regional meet taking place this Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14.

The competitions will be taking place at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

Friday’s festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. with the field events. The track events will start at 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, the first field event will start at 9 a.m. with the track events starting at 9:30 a.m.