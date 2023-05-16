92°F
Sports

Two-day, 620-mile Baja Legacy race stretches from Pahrump to Tonopah – PHOTOS

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
May 16, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
Marcus Prazniak/Pahrump Valley Times Jake Johnson driving through the Nevada desert on his way ...
Marcus Prazniak/Pahrump Valley Times Jake Johnson driving through the Nevada desert on his way to Tonopah during the 2023 Baja Nevada race.
Marcus Prazniak/Pahrump Valley Times Peter Hajas finished 25 out of 85 drivers in the B group o ...
Marcus Prazniak/Pahrump Valley Times Peter Hajas finished 25 out of 85 drivers in the B group of the 2023 Baja Nevada race.

The Legacy Racing Association drove in and around towns in Central Nevada over the weekend as they held the 2023 Baja Nevada race.

One hundred and one racers entered the 2-day event traveling over 600 miles through the Nevada desert.

On the first day of racing, the drivers traveled from the Pahrump area up to Tonopah. The second day of racing began and ended in the Tonopah area.

The race was split into two groups: A group and B group.

The A group had 16 of the 101 drivers.

Cory Skaggs of Huntington Beach, Calif. came away with the win in the A group. He finished the race with a total time of 10:05:25.

Skaggs finished just eight seconds in front of second-place finisher Danny Cooper, of Las Vegas.

Cooper ended his two-day race with a time of 10:05:33.

With their 1-2 finish in the race, Skaggs and Cooper each finished in the top two spots for the M Open P 1x-50x division.

Third place in the A group went to Tanner Jacobson of Overton.

Jacobson finished the race with a time of 10:49:03 to also won the top spot in the M IM P 1m-99m division.

Only two of the 16 drivers in group A failed to finish the race.

Of the 85 drivers in the B group, Blaine Conrad of Las Vegas finished in first place.

He drove the course in a time of 9:31:10, the fastest time of the event.

Conrad beat second-place finisher Jonathan Brenthel by five minutes. Brenthel finished the race with a time of 9:36:19 and he was the top finisher in the UNL Trucks division.

Brenthel and Conrad finished with a lot of breathing room between them and the next closest drivers.

Third-place finisher Brent Fox finished his race with a time of 9:50:49, nearly 15 minutes behind second-place Brenthel.

Gary Leavitt, of Pahrump, finished in 55th place in the B group. He drove the race in 16:47:41.

The next Legacy Racing event will be the VT Construction Battleground race. The 325-mile event will begin at the Delamar Airstrip and will finish in Caliente. The race will take place on Saturday, June 25.

For more information, please visit legacyracing.net.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

