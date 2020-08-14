Ward wins Hobby Stock, maintains points lead at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Jared Ward was the only points leader to win his race Saturday night, taking first in the Hobby Stock class to extend his season lead to 44 points Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brady Gladd (43), takes a turn in front of Dann Perry (59) and Jeremy Cheadle during the Modifieds race Aug. 1 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Perry finished second in the race, while Gladd finished third behind Rick Durica.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Speedway flagman Dale Geissler and Tyson Talkington after Talkington won the Super Stock race Aug. 1 at the speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times John Isabella in car No. 12 after winning the Dwarf race Aug. 1 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Track flagman Dale Geissler is on the left.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tyson Talkington on the track at Pahrump Valley Speedway, where he won the Super Stock race on Aug. 1.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Flagman Dale Geissler and Dan Wabsis after Wabsis drove No. 40 to first place in the Sport Mod race Aug. 1 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Jared Ward was the only points leader to win his race Saturday night, taking first in the Hobby Stock class to extend his season lead to 44 points Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Adam Tiscareno’s second-place finish pulled him within five points of second-place Debbie Ward, who finished third Saturday night. Another Ward, Jay, finished fourth in his first Hobby Stock race of the season, while Aiden Murphy, fourth in the point standings, placed fifth.

Rick Durica was the winner in the Modified class, maintaining fourth place in the standings. Dann Perry placed second in his second start of the season, while Brady Gladd’s third-place finish kept him in second place behind Aaron Keller, who finished fifth on Saturday night behind Bryan Roath, who was driving in his first Modifieds race of the season.

The three-way race atop the Mini Stocks tightened up a bit, with RJ Smotherman’s win pulling him within a point of Michael Wills for second place. Wills finished 10th on Saturday night, while points leader Tanner Reynolds placed seventh.

Smotherman has taken the checkered flag in three of the past four races.

Chris Shelton finished second in the Mini Stocks, with Blake Albright third, Vinny Raucci fourth and Aaron Pike-Ceballos fifth.

Joe Wabsis was first across in the Sport Mod class, his first victory of the season. Joel Dean, sitting second in the points standings, picked up points on leader Alex Murphy with his second-place finish, while Haylee Little took third.

Murphy, who finished eighth, holds a 14-point edge over Dean, and Clifton King, who ran sixth, sits 13 points behind Dean. Those three are almost 40 points ahead of the field.

The Dwarf class drew a crowded field of 19 drivers, with John Isabella winning the class. Stacy Wood finished second, followed by Derek Rosse, Ronnie Williams and Ridge Abbott.

Super Stocks have been the least-contested class this season, with no races on two dates and limited participation in others. That allows a driver to make big leaps in one night, as Tyson Talkington’s win vaulted him into second place behind Darius Mann, who ran third. Mann holds a 28-point edge for the top spot.

John Caley, in his first Super Stock start of the year, placed second.

The Coupe class has been paced by points leader Mark Daub and second-place Daniel Bruner all season, and it was no different on this night, with Bruner taking first and Daub taking second, leaving a seven-point gap between the two.

The kids were also on the track, and Skye Plunkett won the Mini Dwarf race. Halen Sunter finished second, followed by Kelly Weitzal, Anthony Montanez, Cody Isabella, Jace Jensen, Ryder Reynolds and Tanner Gott.

Pahrump Valley Speedway will have another night of racing Saturday, Aug. 15, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Micro Sprints on the card.