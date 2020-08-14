107°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Ward wins Hobby Stock, maintains points lead at Pahrump Valley Speedway

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 14, 2020 - 8:10 am
 

Jared Ward was the only points leader to win his race Saturday night, taking first in the Hobby Stock class to extend his season lead to 44 points Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Adam Tiscareno’s second-place finish pulled him within five points of second-place Debbie Ward, who finished third Saturday night. Another Ward, Jay, finished fourth in his first Hobby Stock race of the season, while Aiden Murphy, fourth in the point standings, placed fifth.

Rick Durica was the winner in the Modified class, maintaining fourth place in the standings. Dann Perry placed second in his second start of the season, while Brady Gladd’s third-place finish kept him in second place behind Aaron Keller, who finished fifth on Saturday night behind Bryan Roath, who was driving in his first Modifieds race of the season.

The three-way race atop the Mini Stocks tightened up a bit, with RJ Smotherman’s win pulling him within a point of Michael Wills for second place. Wills finished 10th on Saturday night, while points leader Tanner Reynolds placed seventh.

Smotherman has taken the checkered flag in three of the past four races.

Chris Shelton finished second in the Mini Stocks, with Blake Albright third, Vinny Raucci fourth and Aaron Pike-Ceballos fifth.

Joe Wabsis was first across in the Sport Mod class, his first victory of the season. Joel Dean, sitting second in the points standings, picked up points on leader Alex Murphy with his second-place finish, while Haylee Little took third.

Murphy, who finished eighth, holds a 14-point edge over Dean, and Clifton King, who ran sixth, sits 13 points behind Dean. Those three are almost 40 points ahead of the field.

The Dwarf class drew a crowded field of 19 drivers, with John Isabella winning the class. Stacy Wood finished second, followed by Derek Rosse, Ronnie Williams and Ridge Abbott.

Super Stocks have been the least-contested class this season, with no races on two dates and limited participation in others. That allows a driver to make big leaps in one night, as Tyson Talkington’s win vaulted him into second place behind Darius Mann, who ran third. Mann holds a 28-point edge for the top spot.

John Caley, in his first Super Stock start of the year, placed second.

The Coupe class has been paced by points leader Mark Daub and second-place Daniel Bruner all season, and it was no different on this night, with Bruner taking first and Daub taking second, leaving a seven-point gap between the two.

The kids were also on the track, and Skye Plunkett won the Mini Dwarf race. Halen Sunter finished second, followed by Kelly Weitzal, Anthony Montanez, Cody Isabella, Jace Jensen, Ryder Reynolds and Tanner Gott.

Pahrump Valley Speedway will have another night of racing Saturday, Aug. 15, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Micro Sprints on the card.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tails of Nye County honors Zervantian for clinic service
Tails of Nye County honors Zervantian for clinic service
Staff Report

Tails of Nye County presented Dr. Suzanne Zervantian with a commemorative plaque Aug. 1 to thank her for her work at the organization’s 2020 Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Valley High School softball team celebrat ...
Tom Rysinski: One revision needed to NIAA’s revised schedule
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

When the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced a dramatic pandemic-induced revision of the athletic calendar for 2020-21, the response was a mixture of disappointment, relief and happiness.

Phyllis Davie/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Tori Peers tees off with Pug ...
Pahrump resident Tori Peers places 2nd in pro golf tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A lot of kids playing youth sports dream of playing professionally. Each time they go in the batter’s box, they fantasize about the World Series. Each time they step up to the free throw line, there are 3 seconds on the clock in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. And each putt is the 18th green at Augusta.

Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley High School baseball coach Brian Hayes has announced a ...
Pahrump fall baseball meeting set for Aug. 4
Staff Report

There will be a mandatory fall club baseball meeting for 16-and-under and 18-and-under teams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Ian Deutch Field No. 1.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted another Pahrump ...
Musial is top winner at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Charity Musial captured Division A of the Certified “Whoops” Singles, the Handicap Side Pot and the Scratch Side Pot, pocketing $125 to leave as the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s July 25 event at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Kim Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participants in the Firecracker Open after the h ...
Swain wins Shade Tree Open, teams with Jacobs at Firecracker in Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona used an overwhelming edge in ringers to overcome a 54-point differential and go undefeated in Class A to win the Shade Tree Open horseshoes tournament on July 18 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball coach Jill Harris ...
NIAA postpones all high school sports until January
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

No sports before January and most likely no state championships are the biggest takeaways from the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association’s major revision of the sports schedule for the 2020-21 academic year.