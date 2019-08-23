81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 23, 2019 - 2:38 pm
 

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Jerko Zuvela, Argosy’s managing director who spoke with the Pahrump Valley Times, said that “a binding sale agreement is an agreement which can’t be reneged on, however, our sale agreement did contain a condition that a due diligence period to check any outstanding matters was allowed before settlement.”

“Once we are satisfied with the due diligence, we can then exercise the option to purchase the project,” he said.

The due diligence period was set to expire Aug. 26.

The project is being called the Tonopah Lithium Project.

A news release states that upon making a purchase election, Argosy will pay the claims renewal costs, for each of the 425 claims, by Sept. 1 that comprise of the Federal Annual Mining Claim Maintenance Fee (approximately U.S. $165 per claim); and the County Mining Claims Fee (approximately U.S. $12 per claim). It will also pay a purchase price of $50,000.

According to Argosy Mineral’s website, the company is focused on its flagship Rincon Lithium Project —potentially a game-changing proposition given its location within the world-renowned “Lithium Triangle” —host to the world’s largest lithium resources, and its fast-track development strategy toward the production of LCE product.

The company has developed the project to an initial stage of operations/production of lithium carbonate, according to an email from the company.

“Thus we believe we can aim to develop the Tonopah project in a similar way,” Zuvela said.

According to the company’s news release, the project is directly analogous to the neighboring Silver Peak Lithium Mine deposit model, both geologically and structurally.

While the existing owners did some geophysical survey works and other preliminary exploration works, Argosy Mineral hasn’t made a budget or timeframe to conduct works at the project yet, according to the email.

“We understand that the best approach will be to complete the additional geophysical survey works to then target drilling works to determine the status of the lithium brine potential within the project. If this is successful, we will conduct any required works to further develop the project with the aim to eventually commence lithium production operations at the project,” a company’s representative said in a statement.

Lithium is a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles, power tools, drones and other items.

Northern Nye County has attracted some mining interests over the last year, as more companies focused on lithium exploration try to secure properties in the region.

One of them, Ioneer Ltd, a Sydney, Australia-based emerging supplier of lithium and boron and owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Project, hired a Texas-based company to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether the mineral resource can be mined economically and assess the potential impacts of the project.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Crescent Dunes solar plant in the Tonopah region as sh ...
Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant earnings drop sharply in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah reported $106,451 in profits during the second quarter of 2019, according to the report filed with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. But according to the last three quarterly reports filed by the parent of the plant, Tonopah Solar Energy LLC with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the plant’s earnings show a downward trend.

Thinkstock Home health care includes medical care provided within the home. It allows medical p ...
New developments for health care in Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah recently received a new hospice program and is on track to get its first home health services.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times file The former Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Mai ...
Northern Nye hospital district approves terms of ownership transfer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County Commission adopted a resolution to transfer the ownership of the former Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah from the county to the Northern Nye County Hospital District.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonnaza Bidders fend for properties and mining claims during the 19th ann ...
The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Vegas to Reno competitors line up Thursday for technical insp ...
Vegas to Reno race draw drivers from as far as Australia
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Brett Comiskey might have traveled thousands of miles to compete in Best in the Desert’s Vegas to Reno race, but he felt right at home in Southern Nevada.

Facebook via Review-Journal The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 ...
Nye County included in oil, gas lease sale
Staff Report

An upcoming competitive oil and gas lease sale will include parcels in Nye County, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.
Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II to seek two more years in seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident and Nevada District 36 Assemblyman Greg Hafen II announced this week that he will be seeking that seat in the 2020 election for what will be his first-ever official bid for office.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Green Spring Fire was east of Gabbs and north o ...
Wildfire tamed near northern Nye community
By David Jacobs Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Firefighters tamed a 650-acre wildfire — believed to have been started Aug. 7 by lightning — near Nye County’s Gabbs community.

Tony Otteson (INSP)
Nevada mining family strikes turquoise on reality TV show
By Jason Bracelin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The debut episode of reality TV series “Turquoise Fever,” set in the wilds of rural Tonopah, premieres Wednesday on the INSP Network.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza A marker along U.S. Highway 95 welcomes motorists to the historic To ...
Tonopah selected for cultural exchange program
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Tonopah was recently selected to participate in a collaboration project with Carson City as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange Program that is aimed at bringing together urban and rural art organizations from across the state.