42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Cows threatening protected flowers, activists say

Special to the Times-Bonanza
January 11, 2023 - 9:58 am
 
Cows graze in federally protected Tiehm's buckwheat habitat in Esmeralda County. Environmentali ...
Cows graze in federally protected Tiehm's buckwheat habitat in Esmeralda County. Environmentalists have initiated a lawsuit to further protect the delicate plant that is in danger of extinction. Photo credit: Patrick Donnelly, Center for Biological Diversity.

ESMERALDA COUNTY — The Center for Biological Diversity says it intends to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from destruction due to cattle grazing.

The notice filed by the Center this week seeks to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s federally protected critical habitat.

“Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants, but federal officials are letting the livestock industry run roughshod over its fragile habitat,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Center’s Great Basin director, who documented the damage. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognized cattle grazing as a threat to the buckwheat’s existence, but the Bureau of Land Management has done nothing to protect these wildflowers.”

Tiehm’s buckwheat is a small wildflower with yellow pom-pom flowers that grows on just 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County. The rare plants are threatened by the proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine.

After years of advocacy and litigation by the Center, Tiehm’s buckwheat was listed under the Endangered Species Act in December 2022 and given additional protections for critical habitat across its entire tiny range.

On Jan. 3, the Center discovered seven cows grazing within this fragile plant’s habitat, destroying individual plants and degrading the critical habitat. Last year the BLM claimed that cattle had been voluntarily removed from the site.

In an additional blow to the plant, a mysterious incident in 2020 killed more than 50 percent of the Tiehm’s buckwheat population, leaving approximately 15,000 plants remaining on Earth.

“Each one of these plants is precious and essential for the recovery of this endangered species,” said Donnelly. “It’s totally unacceptable that the BLM is letting cows destroy this wildflower’s protected critical habitat while greenlighting a lithium mine that could wipe out the whole species. We’re going to court to hold this agency accountable for protecting each and every buckwheat.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Andrea Morgan/Times-Bonanza Tonopah head coach Adam Siri talking to his team during a timeout i ...
Muckers defeat Panthers in league opener
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Muckers’ game against the Panthers was their first action on the court since mid-December when they defeated the Beatty Hornets in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament.

Goldfield aims to complete grotto dedicated to patron saint of miners
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

GOLDFIELD — Between the glitz of Vegas and the big litte city of Reno, there is a small mining town nestled between them known as Goldfield. Once the largest town in Nevada, Goldfield has with it an inescapable, rich history.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This slide from the Tonopah Airport Master Plan presentatio ...
Tonopah Airport plans unveiled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-year strategy details growth and operations at the northern Nye County aviation facility.

Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity Tiehm's buckwheat, a rare plant that grows on j ...
Esmeralda wildflower will be protected under Endangered Species Act
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on just 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, and environmentals say a proposed lithium mine could’ve destroyed nearly all its habitat without the federal protections.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams will be compet ...
PREVIEW: Tonopah Muckers heading to Kody Beach Memorial tourney
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Both teams will play three games over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Lady Muckers are entering the tournament with a 1-3 record, while the boys team is entering the tournament with a 3-1 record.

Special to Tonopah Times Senior Montana Strozzi (left) finished in first place for the 118-124 ...
Strozzi, Cobb medal at Penguitch Invitational
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school wrestling team took home some hardware after participating in the Panguitch Invitational in Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Pythom Inc./Special to the Times-Bonanza Pythom Inc., a Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics start ...
Space company will test rocket engines at Tonopah Aiport
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

A Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics startup that hopes to one day take civilian passengers to space, is planning to test its technology at Tonopah Airport.

Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Muckers played the Round Mountain ...
Muckers fall to Knights in Alamo
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah High School girls volleyball team was knocked out of the league playoffs after losing their first-round matchup against the Round Mountain Knights on Saturday.