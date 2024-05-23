62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Groundbreaking set for new Tonopah elementary school

Pahrump Valley Times Construction will soon be underway on a new $25 million facility that will ...
Pahrump Valley Times Construction will soon be underway on a new $25 million facility that will replace Tonopah Elementary and create a centralized academic campus near the town high school.
More Stories
pvt default image
Tonopah falls to Indian Springs in first round of state softball playoffs
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 2022, Shop LC has been selling jewelry, featuring tur ...
Shop LC to broadcast live from Jim Butler Days in Tonopah
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Quattrocchi, grant manager at NyECC, shows the conte ...
Community Narcan dispensers saving lives
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information provided in the lease proposal by ...
Tonopah to be home to experimental hypersonic testing facility
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2024 - 7:25 am
 

TONOPAH — A ground-breaking ceremony is set for the construction of the new $25 million Tonopah Elementary School beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

The new facility will be built near the town high school on Ray Tennant Drive and is expected to create a centralized academic campus, serving pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

“I think it’s more than a school building — it’s a commitment [to the Tonopah community],” Joe Schmidt, director of maintenance/operations, safety/security for the Nye County School District said in March, as trustees agreed to broker a deal with Texas-based CORE Construction to start the project.

Preliminary renderings of the new school call for a playground in the back of the facility, two parking lots and a bus drop-off lane. It’s also expected to include a library, along with nine classrooms for pre-K through fifth-grade students, and separate classrooms for art, music and special education instruction.

An updated timeline for the project hasn’t been announced.

Elements of the new school will be built mostly offsite by manufacturers in a controlled-setting warehouse and then trucked to Tonopah to be assembled there, officials say, saving the district millions in labor costs, materials and time on a project that might otherwise be delayed by weather.

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Quattrocchi, grant manager at NyECC, shows the conte ...
Community Narcan dispensers saving lives
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 80,000 people died in 2021 of an opioid overdose nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including prescription opioids, heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. To help counter this trend, Michael Quattrocchi, grant manager at NyECC, and his team have placed four Naloxone dispensers, which look like newspaper vending machines, in Nye County over the past five months.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information provided in the lease proposal by ...
Tonopah to be home to experimental hypersonic testing facility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ambitious. It’s an apt word to describe Michael Grace’s vision for the future of his company, Longshot Space Technology Corporation, which, if all goes to plan, will build what he calls the world’s largest potato gun.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Tonopah justice named judge of the year
Staff Report

Tonopah Judge Jennifer Klapper is this year’s recipient of the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction’s “Judge of the Year” award.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tonopah Main Street is working on the Historical Storytellin ...
How historical storytelling is highlighting Tonopah attractions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Preserving history for generations to come while simultaneously boosting tourism – that’s the goal of Tonopah Main Street: Historical Storytelling, a project that’s using the digital age to promote all of the fascinating facts about the bygone days of Tonopah.

pvt default image
Muckers baseball off to 1-3 start this season
By Jimmy Romo Tonopah Times Bonanza

By the end of the weekend, the Tonopah Muckers had played four games, where they scored over 17 runs.

pvt default image
Muckers start softball season 1-3
By Jimmy Romo Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tonopah softball started their season over the weekend with four games on Friday and Saturday.