How Tonopah will celebrate the 4th of July

By Jenna Limbach Special to the Times-Bonanza
June 29, 2022 - 10:30 am
 
Special to the Times-Bonanza Face painting is one of the activities for kids at this year's July 4th event. And organizers can always use more volunteers.
Special to the Times-Bonanza The watermelon eating contest is always a treat, munching on the sweet, cold, juicy fruit, and it tastes really good when it's hot.
Special to the Times-Bonanza The watermelon eating contest is always a treat, munching on the sweet, cold, juicy fruit, and it tastes really good when it's hot.

The local organization 4 R Kidz returns this Fourth of July with its annual festivities.

The holiday celebrations will kick-off with a flag-raising ceremony at the VFW parking lot at 10:25 a.m., followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m.

Sign-ups will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. in the Best Western Hi-Desert Inn.

Participants in the kids’ parade must have their entries decorated. Kids can walk, ride their bikes, scooters or battery-operated children’s vehicles. The only restriction is no ATVs or full-size vehicles. There will be no prizes this year, but goody bags will be handed out afterward.

“The little kids dress up and get in the spirit,” Gayle Gillard, president of 4 R Kidz, said. “They get to be in their own parade.”

The swimming activities are back this year after being abandoned during the pandemic.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., children 17 and under can participate in various free events, including diving for coins and swim races, at the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool. Free swim will follow until 4 p.m. No goggles will be allowed during the activities.

Following the pool events, kids will be able to participate in field events at the Joe Friel Sports Complex.

There will be kickball, face painting and water play.

“Kickball is hilarious. The kids cut the adults no slack,” Gillard said. “It’s great fun.”

There will also be a watermelon-eating contest for ages 6 and up, which was introduced to the annual celebration last year, and a cornhole tournament.

Families can take a break from the festivities and still support the community by visiting the Sweet Dixie BBQ food truck or purchasing snacks from the local Community Youth Advisory Council (CYAC).

At each event, CYAC will have cotton candy and popcorn available for purchase as part of a fundraiser. Sweet Dixie BBQ will be at the Joel Friel Sports Complex at 4 p.m. The food truck donates ten percent of their sales and all of their tips from the day to 4 R Kidz.

“They’ve become such a great team member for us,” Gillard said.

The day will finish with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. at the Joe Friel Sports Complex Field #2.

Anyone interested in volunteering at this year’s events is encouraged to come to events early to help out.

“We could always use volunteers at the events, especially the parade and pool because you have to get the kids into lines,” Gillard said. “We also need help with face painting.”

While the Fourth of July is the organization’s biggest event of the year, 4 R Kidz hosts other holiday events, such as an Easter egg hunt and pictures with Santa. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 3812, Tonopah, NV 89049.

Jenna Limbach is a freelancer in Tonopah. Contact her at jlimbach19@gmail.com

