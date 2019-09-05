82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Round Mountain cancels football season

By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
September 5, 2019 - 12:23 pm
 

Round Mountain High School has canceled its football season because of a lack of players, Jake Topholm, the school’s athletic director, announced Wednesday.

“I had to make a very difficult decision today, and that decision was to cancel the high school football season for the 2019 season,” Topholm posted on the Round Mountain Football page on Facebook. “The decision was based on the number of players and safety for our kids.”

The Knights opened the season with 11 players on the roster, but four players were injured in the opener against Carlin, forcing a forfeit. Games against Wells and Beatty were canceled, but there was some hope players could return in time for the league opener Oct. 5 at Coleville.

On Aug. 30, the date the Wells game was supposed to be played, a message asking for students interested in playing football was posted on Facebook. Assistant coach Rickey Stewart said they had hoped injured players would be able to play and some new players might be recruited, but at a school that is tiny even by Class 1A standards, that was an unlikely prospect.

Even so, Topholm said that it wasn’t an easy call to make.

“Hardest decision I have had to make in 19 years,” he said. “It was not an easy decision to make. I went back and forth with it for over a week.”

Round Mountain is among the smallest schools to field athletic teams in Nevada. According to the Department of Education, last year the school counted just 66 students in grades 9-12 and 64 in 2017-18, 73 in 2016-17 and 79 in 2015-16. By comparison, Beatty counted 105 and Tonopah totaled 120 last year.

“We need at least 12 and could not get there,” Topholm said. “We tried to play the Carlin game with 11 and did not even make it to halftime.”

Despite the small enrollment, Topholm said Round Mountain has been able to field teams in football, girls volleyball, girls golf, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball without a numbers crisis.

“We have not had this problem before,” he said. “We have always made it through all seasons since I have been in Round Mountain.”

The Knights have had just one forfeit since 2004, and a 5-4 record in 2014 was their last winning season.

And while the disappointment runs deep, especially for the four seniors on the roster, the team’s Facebook page included an upbeat note.

“Sadly the high school season is over, but I do ask that you all support our volleyball, golf and junior high football teams that still have seasons to play. Thank you all for supporting us, and go Knights!”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Crescent Dunes solar plant in the Tonopah region as sh ...
Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant earnings drop sharply in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah reported $106,451 in profits during the second quarter of 2019, according to the report filed with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. But according to the last three quarterly reports filed by the parent of the plant, Tonopah Solar Energy LLC with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the plant’s earnings show a downward trend.

Thinkstock Home health care includes medical care provided within the home. It allows medical p ...
New developments for health care in Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah recently received a new hospice program and is on track to get its first home health services.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times file The former Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Mai ...
Northern Nye hospital district approves terms of ownership transfer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County Commission adopted a resolution to transfer the ownership of the former Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah from the county to the Northern Nye County Hospital District.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonnaza Bidders fend for properties and mining claims during the 19th ann ...
The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Vegas to Reno competitors line up Thursday for technical insp ...
Vegas to Reno race draw drivers from as far as Australia
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Brett Comiskey might have traveled thousands of miles to compete in Best in the Desert’s Vegas to Reno race, but he felt right at home in Southern Nevada.

Facebook via Review-Journal The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 ...
Nye County included in oil, gas lease sale
Staff Report

An upcoming competitive oil and gas lease sale will include parcels in Nye County, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.
Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II to seek two more years in seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident and Nevada District 36 Assemblyman Greg Hafen II announced this week that he will be seeking that seat in the 2020 election for what will be his first-ever official bid for office.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Green Spring Fire was east of Gabbs and north o ...
Wildfire tamed near northern Nye community
By David Jacobs Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Firefighters tamed a 650-acre wildfire — believed to have been started Aug. 7 by lightning — near Nye County’s Gabbs community.