Tonopah Class of 2022: Grads talk about school in a pandemic and future plans

The Times-Bonanza caught up with some of the graduating seniors from the Tonopah High Class of 2022 to talk about their high school memories, experiences during the pandemic and future plans. Here are excerpts from those interviews.

Editor’s note: The Times-Bonanza caught up with some of the graduating seniors from the Tonopah High Class of 2022 to talk about their high school memories, experiences during the pandemic and future plans. Here are excerpts from those interviews:

Times-Bonanza: What is your favorite high school memory?

Eric Reid: Playing football under the lights.

Hannah Dowers: Winning Regional Championships and seeing the support we had from our town.

Kail Bland: Sitting outside eating with my friends on a warm sunny day with slight breeze.

Times-Bonanza: What was it like to go to school during the pandemic?

Hannah Dowers: It was awful. No one talked, masks were hard to breathe in, and sports got taken away. I never saw a smile on anyone’s face. Hannah Dowers

Jacob Corrigan: It kinda sucked, I couldn’t have Allee help me with my homework.

Amberae Lamb: It was not great. I did it online and struggled with motivation a lot.

Times-Bonanza: What are your plans for the future?

Lacey Langston: Move to Arizona and study Diesel Mechanics at Universal Technical Institute.

Allee Thompson: I will be attending UNR to study early education.

Samuel Hosh: Work at Kinross and make it a career so I can support my family.

Times-Bonanza: How has Tonopah shaped you?

Jessica Callaway: Tonopah has really given me a sense of community, which I will be able to take with me wherever I go.

Shelby Freidhof: Seeing how small communities work together made me want to help people.

Anthony Gromis: Tonopah really shaped me for the better. It taught me how to be a good neighbor in a great community.

Times-Bonanza: Do you have any advice for younger students?

Samuel Hosh: Cherish the little moments you get with your friends.

Lacey Langston: Make every day count.

Alex Corrigan: Don’t be weird. Stay positive. Enjoy life.

Jenna Limbach is a freelance writer in Tonopah.