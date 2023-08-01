81°F
Calif. man dies in rollover crash in Death Valley

Staff Report
August 1, 2023 - 7:00 am
 

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A 26-year-old man from Costa Mesa, Calif. died in a single-vehicle rollover in Death Valley National Park on July 22 around 8 p.m. The incident happened eastbound on Highway 190 between Emigrant Junction and Stovepipe Wells.

The man was driving eastbound downhill when the vehicle crossed onto the opposite road shoulder, hit an embankment, and flipped several times, according to officials who worked the crash scene. The driver appeared not to be wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, they said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

National Park Service, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, and California Highway Patrol responded. The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Alcohol or drug use are not suspected.

