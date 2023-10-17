88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

EDITORIAL: When you pay people not to work, guess what?

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 17, 2023 - 10:46 am
 
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times

The idea that paying people not to work might encourage unemployment seems like common sense. But during the pandemic, many Democrats argued precisely the opposite.

Recent studies, however, reveal that the empirical evidence lines up behind common sense.

Recall that Congress beefed up unemployment checks while expanding eligibility during the early days of the pandemic when governments ordered lockdowns and business closures. In addition to the usual state benefits, the feds added an additional $600 a week to individual payments. In addition, self-employed workers and others were added to the eligibility list.

By early 2021, vaccines were available and states began reopening. Yet in March of that year, congressional Democrats, with the help of President Joe Biden, extended the extra jobless benefits.

Job openings soared as employers had difficulty hiring. Democrats repeatedly claimed there was no nexus between the unusually large number of job postings and the generous unemployment checks.

About two dozen red states, however, eliminated the beefed-up benefits early. This provided economic researchers with the ability to compare different approaches.

In late 2022, the Federal Reserve of St. Louis released a study noting that, on average, employment increased in states that refused to extend emergency jobless benefits.

Enhanced unemployment checks “permitted many recipients to collect unemployment benefits close to or above their pre-pandemic wage,” the St. Louis Fed concluded. “Therefore, many recipients had little or no monetary incentive to work. Termination of a state’s EUB programs cut or eliminated such generous benefits for many, which effectively restored the incentive for many to work.”

A paper by three economists released last month reaches similar conclusions. “Using Current Population Survey data, we present difference-in-difference and event study estimates that the flow of unemployed workers into employment increased by around two-thirds following early termination,” note authors Michael R. Strain, R. Glenn Hubbard and Harry Holzer of Georgetown, Columbia and the American Enterprise Institute, respectively.

They go on to note that “expanded eligibility and generosity of (unemployment insurance) may have both slowed transitions from unemployment to employment.”

These benefits were also part of the spending spree by congressional Democrats and the White House that helped fuel the resurgence of inflation.

Much of the progressive agenda is based on wishful thinking. Hence the fantastical belief that paying able-bodied people not to work doesn’t discourage them from working. Is it too much to hope that they can learn from experience?

This commentary was originally published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Wayne Chancellor, a vice president for Ang ...
AngloGold office building in Beatty could get OK from execs next month
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

the Construction of the AngloGold Ashanti building in Beatty is on hold, company Vice President Wayne Chancellor told the Beatty Town Advisory Board on Oct. 9, at least until the company’s board of directors approve the North Bullfrog project next month.

Tyler Kennedy leaves the courtroom at a hearing where he pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI ...
Traffic deaths up 300% in Nye County
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Updated traffic fatality numbers for 2022 in Nevada have now made last year one of the deadliest ever on roads in the state. In Nye County, the number of deaths from roadside injuries this year is on pace to break records, data shows.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
Record number seek aid at homeless event
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

The number of unhoused people seeking services at Pahrump’s latest quarterly event designed to connect them with free essentials and services broke a record on Friday.

Christopher Burleson, a former employee at Never Give Up Youth Center, who was accused of rapin ...
Former Never Give Up employee pleads guilty
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A former employee at a youth psychiatric facility has pleaded guilty to child abuse involving sexual abuse and sexual conduct with children.