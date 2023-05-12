64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

NCSO: Pahrump man shot dogs to protect chicken coop

By Jeff Burbank Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 12, 2023 - 4:46 am
 

A Pahrump man who feared a neighbor’s dogs might kill his chickens was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of one dog and the wounding of the other.

David Hollis faces two felony counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of gross misdemeanor discharging a gun where a person might be endangered, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived Tuesday night to interview the owner of two dogs, who said an unnamed neighbor called to tell them the animals had been shot, the department reported.

The owner found one dog, which had a gunshot wound in its throat, but could not find the second one, deputies said.

The deputy then went to Hollis’ place and “observed a significant amount of blood by the front gate,” according an arrest report.

Hollis’ wife, who was not identified, told the deputy that the dogs “had arrived on her property acting aggressively” and “were attempting to get into her chicken coop” and that she and her husband “were afraid they would get into the enclosure and kill her chickens,” the deputy stated.

The couple stated they tried and failed to scare the dogs away and then closed their property’s front gates to keep the dogs from leaving until animal control officers could arrive, the deputy reported.

She said she learned that animal control was off duty and that the dogs continued to try to access the chicken coop, the deputy reported.

She showed the deputy a video she took of the dogs by the coop, but the deputy did not see the animals attempt to get into the coop nor “observe any vicious behavior from the dogs,” the report stated.

Hollis is suspected of using a .22 caliber rifle to shoot the dogs and kill one, which his wife said they placed into a trash can where an animal control officer later located it, the department stated.

The suspect, the deputy reported, stated that the dogs “approached him acting viciously” prior to the alleged shooting.

Follow his arrest, Hollis’ bail was reported by the sheriff’s office at $20,000, but he was not listed as incarcerated in the county jail in Pahrump as of Thursday, according to jail records.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo speaks during a news confe ...
Former Nye commissioner fined $4,500 following COVID-funding ethics probe

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has fined former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo $4,500 after finding that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest before voting on a countywide measure to award COVID-relief funding to local small business owners amid the pandemic.

Kelsi Jackson, right, and her grandmother Mary Ann Ratay hold up the celebratory check for the ...
Pahrump teen awarded $100K scholarship after losing mother in 2019
By Mark Credico Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Kelsi Jackson, an 18-year-old senior at Pahrump Valley High School, was awarded a $100,000 scholarship from the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust and Public Education Foundation.

Anthony James Craighead (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Charges dropped in Nye County sex sting case
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Anthony Craighead was arrested in luring a child with a computer in 2017, but the case was dismissed.

File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.