Nevada fishing report, Jan. 13, 2021

Staff Report
January 15, 2021 - 12:27 am
 
File photo Brittany Frolick, a game warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, checks the ...
File photo Brittany Frolick, a game warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, checks the fishing licenses of Keith Hoffman of Boulder City, left, and Matt Hoffman of Henderson, who were fishing on Lake Mead

Mild temperatures and calmer winds in the forecast should result in a good fishing weekend on Lake Mead, the Nevada Department of Wildlife reported.

Striper anglers are finding the best fishing in the early mornings and overnight. Live shad are producing the best results, but anchovies and shad swimbaits are good alternatives. Boaters are finding abundant shad near Hemenway. Chartreuse-colored soft plastics are drawing black bass out of their hiding spots in the rocky coves.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach

Anglers are seeing rainbow trout activity throughout the day. Striper activity is slow. Boaters are having the best luck trolling trout swimbaits and casting into more remote coves.

Farther south, anglers are reporting the striped bass bite to be best at around 50 feet. Shad swimbaits are landing fish up to 9 pounds near the dam.

Laughlin

Shore anglers are catching 1-pound rainbow trout on PowerBait. Look for trout hiding in underwater vegetation and near boulders, in small pools along the shoreline or in other areas where the current is slower. The shoreline striper bite is hit and miss. Boaters have had moderate success for fish up to 3 pounds using anchovies.

Las Vegas urban ponds

Stocked rainbows have been taking rainbow-colored PowerBait, night crawlers, mealworms and mini-marshmallows with salmon eggs. Spinners and spoons have been less productive than in recent weeks.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area

Ice conditions are questionable. Recent rain and snow left roads muddy. Ice along the shorelines is thin. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution. No fishing reports were received this week.

Eagle Valley Reservoir

The reservoir is covered by about 8 inches of ice. Anglers are catching fish with night crawlers and PowerBait. Check weather conditions, and be prepared for inclement weather. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir

Some water is open on the south side, but it is mostly covered in thin ice. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events

Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information and to register for virtual classes and workshops.

