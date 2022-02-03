46°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Nevada ticketed thousands of drivers for going 100 mph or more last year

Thousands of Nevada drivers cited for going 100 mph in 2021
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to Pahrump Valley Times
February 2, 2022 - 8:22 pm
 
Kenia Ramos, 15, right, who was a classmate of crash victim Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, prepares t ...
Kenia Ramos, 15, right, who was a classmate of crash victim Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, prepares to place flowers and a candle at memorial to the victims of six-vehicle crash that left nine dead at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. With Ramos are Melanny Arellano, left, and Monica Arellano. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A memorial grows at the site of six-vehicle crash that left nine dead at the intersection of Ch ...
A memorial grows at the site of six-vehicle crash that left nine dead at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Rosalina Felix of North Las Vegas at memorial to the victims of six-vehicle crash that left nin ...
Rosalina Felix of North Las Vegas at memorial to the victims of six-vehicle crash that left nine dead at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Dollopac said he has visited the site every day since the fatal crash. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A vehicle that was involved a six-vehicle crash is towed away from the scene of a fatal acciden ...
A vehicle that was involved a six-vehicle crash is towed away from the scene of a fatal accident on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the accident Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada police wrote more than 5,100 speeding tickets for drivers traveling 100 mph or more last year, marking at least the second year in the row citations have jumped.

But one law enforcement official says the numbers would be much higher if staffing within the Nevada Highway Patrol wasn’t at “critically low levels.”

“I would say there are definitely hundreds, if not thousands, of more citations of this type (that) would be given out if we are fully staffed,” said trooper Matthew Kaplan, president of the Nevada Police Union. “The ability to be out there enforcing is severely handicapped right now.”

According to new data from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, nearly two-thirds of the tickets in 2021 were written in Clark County, the most-populated county in the state. The second-most, about 450, were written in Elko County. The rural northern county, which borders Idaho and Utah, is the state’s sixth most-populated.

In 2019, 3,517 tickets were written statewide. In 2020, the annual number grew to 4,415 and then to 5,137 in 2021, an average of about 14 drivers cited every day. Citation data for years prior was not immediately available.

Erin Breen, director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance Project, called last year’s statistics “mind-boggling.”

“Even the 2019 numbers are shocking,” she said. “It comes down to selfish drivers.”

No road in Nevada allows drivers to travel 100 mph. The highest posted speed in the state is 80 mph along segments of Interstate 80, which runs east to west across the northern half of the state.

In Clark County, speed limits reach a maximum of 75 mph in rural areas and 65 mph within the Las Vegas Valley, according the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Yet, nearly two-thirds of the speeding tickets in 2021, 3,360, were written in the county.

Police believe that a North Las Vegas man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 100 mph when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash that killed nine people, including himself, on Saturday. Gary Dean Robinson, 59, was traveling on Commerce Street, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Both local authorities and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

“This tragedy is an extreme example to be sure, but speeding at any magnitude unquestionably increases the risks to safety,” NTSB member Tom Chapman said at North Las Vegas City Hall on Monday.

A car traveling 100 mph covers about 147 feet each second, enough speed to travel the length of an NFL football field in under three seconds. Wrecks can have catastrophic results.

“Those are the ones that are the worst that we see as troopers,” Kaplan said.

As of January, state officials reported that 85 of 471 sworn law-enforcement positions in the Highway Patrol were vacant.

But Kaplan said the vacancy rate is closer to 50 percent in the field. After a trooper is hired, it can take a year before they have sufficient training to patrol on their own.

Now, it is common for six troopers per shift to be responsible for covering the 175 miles of Las Vegas Valley roads that fall under the highway patrol’s jurisdiction, Kaplan said.

“There was a time that the public would never drive past the state trooper on the highway, and now there’s just no fear of consequences,” he said. “We have drivers passing us all the time, and committing violations ina front of us in a way that they weren’t afraid to before.”

A previous version of the story had an incorrect number for Highway Patrol vacancies.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Historic Westside interfaith service celebrates MLK holiday
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to Pahrump Valley Times

The church service was part of a series of “King Week” events organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, which will include the 40th annual parade honoring the civil rights icon Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., looks at a portrait of himself after it was unveiled during a cer ...
Sen. Harry Reid dies at 82
By Gary Martin ■ / RJ Washington Bureau

A Democrat, Reid spent 30 years in the U.S. Senate, including four terms as majority leader. He was instrumental in blocking Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository, worked closely with former President Barack Obama to move the Affordable Care Act through Congress and single-handedly provided Nevada with an outsized influence on national politics.

Pahrump Valley Times--file This 2017 file photo shows a home for sale in Pahrump. The median h ...
Prices continue to rise for homes in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump housing market, and neighboring Las Vegas, both reached new heights in June, a trend that has gone on for the last several months.

Getty Images Part of the IGI’s work includes analyzing the U.S. gaming market’s structure t ...
Nevada gaming win sets record high in May
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada casinos raked in an all-time record $1.23 billion from gamblers across the state in May, the first month when some casinos could resume operating at full capacity, the Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday. It was also the third consecutive month Nevada casinos surpassed $1 billion in gaming win. That hadn’t happened since December 2019 through […]

Pahrump Valley Times--file This 2017 file photo shows a home for sale in Pahrump. The median h ...
Home prices rise to record levels in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump housing market has been heating up over the last several months, alongside the Southern Nevada market as a whole.