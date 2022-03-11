50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Nye County COVID-19 metrics decline

By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 11, 2022 - 7:17 am
 
Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in thi ...
Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in this file photo from Feb. 6, 2021 at the Pahrump VA Clinic. Vaccination clinics are closing across the state as the virus eases. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County officials on Monday reported 27 new coronavirus cases and another death, as most long-term metrics continued to decline. The new cases do not represent those who tested postitive using at-home kits, which have become more available in recent months.

Overall long-term metrics have been dropping very quickly since the omicron-driven surge peaked over a month ago.

The state has repeatedly reported a significantly higher number of deaths each day than the daily average suggests. That means looking at the number of deaths reported over a specific period of time is misleading, because public health officials have said the date a death is reported is not necessarily the date the death occurred.

Related: Tracking COVID in Nevada through data

There were more positive signs this week as the county dropped out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” rate of transmission, but that happened a week after health district officials said they weren’t sure the CDC metrics showing the county in the highest transmission tier were correct.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, stood at 9.2 percent on Monday, the ninth highest in the state.

Since the first case of the virus was reported in March 2020, there have been 6,359 cases recorded in Nye County.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the state reported 452 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 648,052 cases and 9,875 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which nonetheless decreased from 148 on Tuesday to 137. The two-week moving average of daily deaths held at six.

Of the state’s other closely watched metrics, the statewide 14-day test positivity rate dropped 0.3 percentage point to 5.8 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 dropped to 252 from 278 on Tuesday.

State data showed Wednesday that 56.73 percent of Nevadans 5 and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 43.4 percent in Nye County.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @a on Twitter. Brent Schanding contributed to this story.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
No injuries were reported after a fifth-wheel trailer caught fire about 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in ...
Fire destroys trailer on Jasmine Street
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after a fifth-wheel trailer caught fire about 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of West Jasmine Street near Corbin Street in Pahrump, according to reports from first responders.

Liliana Valdez (Nye County Detention Center)
Caregiver charged with elder abuse
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Worker allegedly stole credit cards from residents and cashed check from a dead victim’s account to buy items at Rent-A-Center.

 
Rising home prices ‘not sustainable’
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fewer homes for sale in Pahrump; median list price in February was $340k.

Corporate policies are driving the lingering requirements for masks at some local businesses, d ...
Why stores still have mask policies after the repeal of state mandate
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Corporate policies are driving the decisions of most businesses that are continuing to enforce mask policies – at least for their employees – following the governor’s announcement on Feb. 9 that immediately ended mandates for face coverings at indoor places in Nevada. National pharmacy CVS is expected to lift its mask mandate for workers on March 15, according to internal memos from the company. Other large retailers are expected to follow.

 
Nevada ticketed thousands of drivers for going 100 mph or more last year
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to Pahrump Valley Times

One law enforcement official says the numbers would be much higher – maybe thousands more – if staffing within the Nevada Highway Patrol wasn’t at “critically low levels.

 
Historic Westside interfaith service celebrates MLK holiday
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to Pahrump Valley Times

The church service was part of a series of “King Week” events organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, which will include the 40th annual parade honoring the civil rights icon Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., looks at a portrait of himself after it was unveiled during a cer ...
Sen. Harry Reid dies at 82
By Gary Martin ■ / RJ Washington Bureau

A Democrat, Reid spent 30 years in the U.S. Senate, including four terms as majority leader. He was instrumental in blocking Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository, worked closely with former President Barack Obama to move the Affordable Care Act through Congress and single-handedly provided Nevada with an outsized influence on national politics.