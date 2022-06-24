81°F
Uncategorized

Pahrump man charged with arson following house fire that killed 2 cats

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
June 24, 2022 - 8:59 am
 

Paul Missaggia, of Pahrump, has been charged with arson after deputies say he intentionally lit his Peppertree Street home on fire. Two cats died in the blaze, according to reports from emergency responders.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Pahrump Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to Missaggia’s home in the Artesia subdivision early on Tuesday, June 21, following reports of a structure fire.

They reportedly found Missaggia who told them he had fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette and lit his house on fire.

Later, Missaggia reportedly told first-reponsders he had intentionally set his house on fire in a suicide attempt, according to arrest reports.

Missaggia was transported to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump for an evaluation before being booked into the Nye County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

He’s charged with first-degree arson and animal abuse.

Contact editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

