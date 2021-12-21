Pahrump woman dead, another critically injured in crash at construction zone

Police were seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in the two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in southern Las Vegas early Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone left one person dead and another in critical condition at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in southern Las Vegas killed a 69-year-old Pahrump woman on Monday, and police said they were searching for a driver who fled the crash scene on foot.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 6:21 a.m. two vehicles collided at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street. The crash, near South Valley View Boulevard, occurred at a construction zone.

Police later said in a press release that an unidentified man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup west on Silverado Ranch when he made a turn into the path of an eastbound Infiniti driven by a 72-year-old Pahrump man. The two vehicles collided, causing a gas can from the bed of the pickup to fly from the truck and strike a nearby Ford Mustang.

A female passenger in the Infiniti died at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Infiniti was hospitalized with minor injuries and expected to survive, police said. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

The woman was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Catherine David. Her death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force injuries of the chest.

The driver of the pickup ran from the scene, Gordon said.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man. He was described as 25 to 30-years-old, from 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 702-828-3595. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to the website www.CrimeStoppersofNV.com.

