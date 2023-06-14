Police: Robbers tried to carjack Pahrump motorist during chase from Vegas to Baker

Four people accused of robbing a store in North Las Vegas were chased by police through North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Pahrump until they were caught in Baker, California.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people are accused of robbing a store in North Las Vegas and leading police on a chase through North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Pahrump and into California before being caught in Baker.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said in a Monday night release that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at a Metro by T-Mobile store on the 4700 block of Ann Road just before 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police found a vehicle allegedly connected to the crime near Craig Road and Losee Road and started to chase the vehicle when it wouldn’t pull over after police tried to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle drove onto Interstate 15 from Cheyenne Avenue, driving south until exiting at Spring Mountain and driving down Las Vegas Boulevard in the resort area corridor. According to the news release, police chased the vehicle down Las Vegas Boulevard until it got onto the 215 Beltway.

North Las Vegas police said they then chased the vehicle until it got to the area of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard, but a Metropolitan Police Department air unit kept following the vehicle.

Police said four people exited the first vehicle and carjacked another vehicle near Blue Diamond and State Route 159, then kept driving on Blue Diamond into Nye County, eventually driving to Pahrump.

In Pahrump, police said the accused robbers tried to carjack another person, but failed. Officers with the Nye County Sheriff’s found the stolen vehicle from Blue Diamond, with the accused robbers inside, and chased it into California, according to a news release.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with California law enforcement to stop the stolen vehicle in Baker, California, and arrest all four accused robbers.

According to the news release, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the crimes allegedly committed in Nye County and the four accused were taken into custody by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the jail in Victorville, California.

North Las Vegas police said its detectives took over the investigation for crimes allegedly committed in Clark County and are working on getting arrest warrants for the four accused people being held in Victorville.

The identities of the four suspects and their charges have not been released yet, and they are currently s awaiting extradition in California, according to North Las Vegas police.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.