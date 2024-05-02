61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

Devils Hole pupfish population at 25-year high

National Park Service The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world's rarest fi ...
National Park Service The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world's rarest fishes, showed that the population is at its highest isince the spring count taken in 1999.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On one of his first "firsts," son Peter poses with his firs ...
Sportsman’s Quest: You always remember the firsts
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kristi Siegmund visits with one of the younge ...
Meet the new manager for the Nye County Animal Shelter
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
More than two dozen animals rescued from Pahrump home
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times BGID board members present their land-use ...
Beatty plans recreational facilities on 76 acres
Staff Report
May 2, 2024 - 6:24 am
 

AMARGOSA VALLEY – Agency biologists are excited to report increased numbers of one of the world’s rarest fishes. Scientists counted 191 Devils Hole pupfish, which is the most fish observed during annual spring season counts in 25 years. This is good news for the critically endangered fish living in Death Valley National Park.

Devils Hole pupfish (Cyprinodon diabolis) live in the smallest habitat of any vertebrate species on the planet. Devils Hole is a deep, water-filled cavern located near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nye County, Nevada. The fish live in the upper 80 feet of the cave and depend on the 11-foot by 16-feet sun-lit shallow shelf at the cavern’s entrance for food and spawning.

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary affected Devils Hole in August 2023. Flooding can have negative effects on the fish in the short term. However, Hilary mostly benefited the fishes’ ecosystem by adding nutrients that washed off the surrounding land surface in a fine layer of clay and silt.

Devils Hole pupfish are counted every spring and fall, using standard protocols. This year’s spring count was done April 6 and 7. Scientists used SCUBA to dive as deep as 100 feet to count fish. As the same time, other scientists count fish on the shallow shelf at the water surface.

Before the mid-1990s, scientists counted about 200-250 Devils Hole pupfish each spring. For about 20 years, the population dropped to an average of around 90 fish, with an all-time low of 35 fish in 2013.

Population counts in recent years have been higher. 191 observable pupfish were counted in April 2024, which is the highest spring count recorded since March 1999.

Michael Schwemm, senior fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, states, “It’s exciting to see an increasing trend, especially in this highly variable population. Increasing numbers allow the managing agencies to consider research that may not have been possible in the past, when even slight perturbations of habitat or fish had to be completely avoided. We’re excited about the future directions with respect managing this species.”

A return to higher numbers of pupfish this time of year could signal important changes in the ecosystem. Kevin Wilson, aquatic ecologist for Death Valley National Park, states “recent high spring and fall counts show the importance of maintaining long-term data as we work to find out what’s changed.”

Brandon Senger, supervising fisheries biologist for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, has been conducting SCUBA-counts at Devils Hole since 2014 and noted, “It was really encouraging to see such a large number of young fish during these spring dives. Conditions within Devils Hole looked healthy, so we have hopes of high recruitment over the coming months that will lead to a large population in the fall.”

Other biologists onsite noted fish appeared in remarkable condition and were very active. Many courting and spawning pairs of pupfish were seen during the count.

Devils Hole pupfish are jointly managed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and National Park Service staff.

The next pupfish count occurs in fall 2024.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On one of his first "firsts," son Peter poses with his firs ...
Sportsman’s Quest: You always remember the firsts
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While looking through my old picture albums I noticed many of the pictures, and the ones I enjoy most, are of firsts – pictures of my first deer, first bear, first sheep, and first salmon. Perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising, as our memories of first events are often most vivid, and we have a special feeling for other firsts as well.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kristi Siegmund visits with one of the younge ...
Meet the new manager for the Nye County Animal Shelter
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little more than a year and a half ago, the new 79-dog capacity no-kill Nye County Animal Shelter opened and promptly received a baptism by fire a few days later when more than 300 abused and neglected Caucasian shepherds were seized, overwhelming the facility’s capacities and resources, and capturing national headlines. These days, the shelter has returned to its normal intended function but with new leadership in place.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times BGID board members present their land-use ...
Beatty plans recreational facilities on 76 acres
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty General Improvement District has big plans for 76 acres of land south of the high school and east of the town cemetery.

 
Do Nevadans support smoke-free casinos? New poll gives insight
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new poll looks at whether voters would support a potential law that made all workplaces in Nevada, including casinos, completely smoke free while indoors. Unions also weigh in.

Will these 5 Nevada species go extinct?
By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

These species, listed under the Endangered Species Act, are at risk of being lost from the only place they exist in the world — Nevada.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left; Jessie Law, top center; James DeGr ...
‘Fake electors’ jury trial moved to January 2025
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Attorneys for the six Republicans indicted for submitting fake electoral documents estimated that the trial could last three weeks.

Albert Matas (Nevada State Police)
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The then unidentified man was shot several times on a dirt road about a mile east of U.S. 95 and 60 miles south of Tonopah, according to Nye County and state law enforcement.