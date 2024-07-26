104°F
More homes slated for Pahrump

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Developers are looking to expand Pleasant Valley, filing a tentative subdivision map with the county this month outlining 291 homes.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mountain Falls continues to roll out its construction phases, with a tentative map for planning area 9F calling for 49 homes approved this month.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 26, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

One of the valley’s residential subdivisions is making its first move toward expansion in more than a decade, with the Nye County Commission approving a tentative map for what is known as Pleasant Valley earlier this month.

Located between Homestead Road and Oakridge Avenue just north of Kellogg Road, Pleasant Valley is currently made up of about 90 single-family homes. The tentative map outlines an additional 291 homes, to be built on roughly 76 acres north of the existing subdivision at 2631 E. Thousandaire Blvd.

“The first tentative map for this subdivision was approved Oct. 13, 2004, with the first in a series of final maps recorded December 14, 2006. Presentation of subsequent final maps failed to follow the timeline set forth in NRS 288.360 and therefore, the tentative map expired,” detailed background information provided by Civilwise, agent for the project, at the Nye County Commission’s July 16 meeting.

Another tentative subdivision map was then filed and approved in June 2009 but again, the final map was not submitted or approved in time, leading to another expiration.

“This is the reason for this resubmission of the tentative map,” Civilwise stated.

Pleasant Valley originally had a development agreement with Nye County for more than 800 homes, which was approved in 2005. However, that agreement expired in 2015. Bill Cookston with Civilwise Services said the developers are now ready to submit another development agreement but they are working toward approval of the associated tentative and final maps first.

At the same meeting on July 16, the commissioners also addressed another tentative subdivision map for the continually-growing Mountain Falls Master Planned Community, allowing for 49 single-family homes on just under 10 acres. This tentative map is for Mountain Falls Planning Area 9F, located at 3620 E. Manse Road.

In this case, the tentative map is part of an existing development agreement with William Lyon Homes. Representatives of the project said a status report on the overall Mountain Falls development is expected to be submitted to the commission in the near future.

Both tentative subdivision maps were approved by a 5-0 vote.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

