85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

These local teens spent their summer building beds for kids in need

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Eleven local teens spent seven weeks this summer helping bui ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Eleven local teens spent seven weeks this summer helping build over 30 beds for Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken July 2, this photo shows several teenagers working on ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken July 2, this photo shows several teenagers working on bed frames for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Learning valuable skills while giving back to others, valley ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Learning valuable skills while giving back to others, valley teens worked to construct dozens of beds for children who do not have a bed to call their own.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Teens are pictured unloading bed frames at the Sleep in Heave ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Teens are pictured unloading bed frames at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed delivery on July 11.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two very excited youngsters pull the plastic off of their bra ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two very excited youngsters pull the plastic off of their brand new mattresses, delivered July 11 by Sleep in Heavenly Peace and members of the 2024 Step program.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times After building more than 30 new frames, local teens took part ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times After building more than 30 new frames, local teens took part in delivering beds to area youngsters.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A young girl perches proudly on the edge of her brand new bed ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A young girl perches proudly on the edge of her brand new bed, built by Step program participants in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 11 teens that took part in building beds for Sleep in Hea ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 11 teens that took part in building beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace pose for a quick photo during a bed delivery on July 11.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders are constantly seeking new pa ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders are constantly seeking new partnerships in the community, to help build even more beds and ensure "No kids sleeps on the floor in our town!"
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Developers are looking to expand Pleasant Valley, filing a t ...
More homes slated for Pahrump
Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Local GriefShare chapter founder Pete Giordano brought the orga ...
GriefShare celebrates 9 years of healing
pvt default image
4 charged after boy found tied, blindfolded in extreme heat
pvt default image
Don‘t fall for this latest phone scam
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 25, 2024 - 10:37 am
 

Just shy of a dozen local teens spent their summer vacation helping make a difference in the lives of other youngsters while also learning some very valuable life skills.

As part of the Step program, these teenagers worked with one of the valley’s ever-growing nonprofits, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), to construct brand new beds from scratch, each destined to end up in the homes of area children who don’t have a bed to call their own. It’s a partnership that Nye County SHP President Carmen Murzyn was delighted to continue this year and one that resulted in more beds being built than it ever has before.

Murzyn invited the Pahrump Valley Times to one of the bed-building days, hosted at the Pahrump Valley High School. Campus Monitor Devin Petersen was on hand to supervise as the 11 teens operated a wide array of power tools, turning plain lumber into sturdy bed frames.

“The confidence that they have grown, just in the tools here, it’s pretty cool to see. They’ve knocked out everything we’ve given them,” Petersen enthused. “They’ve all done very, very well this year.”

“It’s awesome that they get this education, that’s one of the biggest reasons I like working with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on this. The kids get in there and they work on drill presses, sanders, drills, all sorts of tools, it’s really awesome,” Robert Martinez, who helps administer the Step program, remarked. “And they have made over 30 beds this year! They set a goal at the beginning of the program to build the most beds of any Step program and they’ve surpassed that goal. We’re really proud of them.”

Over the course of the seven-week program, the group of teens dedicated between two and three hours several days per week to constructing beds for SHP, but the Step program involved much more than just this. As Amanda Balog with the NyE Communities Coalition detailed, the program participants were able to gain even more knowledge through the various educational elements incorporated into the program through the coalition.

“I run a program that’s called the Teen Outreach program, which is social-emotional learning for those ages 13 to 24. So we’re learning about what to do when you’re angry, how to meditate and calm down, coping mechanisms and self-soothing, all of those things. That’s a 12-lesson course that also requires 20 hours of community service learning, with the classes taking place on Fridays,” Balog explained.

“We also do a sexual health portion called Positive Prevention Plus, which is not just about contraception. For instance, with the teens here, we just got done talking about human trafficking and they were really engaged in that. We cover how to be safe online, we talk about LGBTQ, we talk about healthy and unhealthy relationships, all kinds of stuff, and that is a monthly eight-hour course for anyone ages 13 to 24 that we offer at the coalition,” she continued.

“And with this group here, we also did a four-part class called Catch My Breath, which is about the dangers of vaping and that’s something we can do for anyone from fifth grade all the way through high school. We offer all of these classes for the Step program because we want these kids to be informed and to have the best step into their next chapter,” Balog remarked.

As to the program’s partnership with SHP, Balog was effusive in her enthusiasm for the nonprofit and its overall impact, both on the lives of the teens building the beds and those who ultimately receive them.

“I just love that they are not only building them but they get the see the fruit of their labor during the bed delivery, it’s amazing. These teens have all been great, it’s been a wonderful summer with them,” Balog said, with Petersen adding, “You can imagine the kids that don’t even have pillows, when they get their own bed, with their new mattress and pillows and quilts, they jump around and get all excited. That’s really special.”

For more information on SHP visit SHPBeds.org or call Murzyn at 775-910-8921.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Developers are looking to expand Pleasant Valley, filing a t ...
More homes slated for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One of the valley’s residential subdivisions is making its first move toward expansion in more than a decade, with the Nye County Commission approving a tentative map for what is known as Pleasant Valley earlier this month.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Local GriefShare chapter founder Pete Giordano brought the orga ...
GriefShare celebrates 9 years of healing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This July marked the start of another year for the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church and in the last nine years, hundreds of lives have been changed by this nondenominational, multi-faceted support group. But the need is ever-present and GriefShare continues to pursue its mission of helping those who have faced loss through their journey from mourning to joy.

pvt default image
Don‘t fall for this latest phone scam
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After receiving numerous complaints from area residents regarding threats of incarceration, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is now warning individuals to ignore phone calls about jury duty.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster with the Girl Scouts hands colored pencils to a f ...
Back to school: Where to get free supplies & essentials
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not always easy for families to afford everything that’s needed, particularly with inflation putting an additional pinch on parents’ pockets.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Hickey of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority presente ...
‘Buy in Nye’ awarded for helping 17 homeowners
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Buy in Nye homeownership program provided nearly $3.9 million in affordable mortgages and $288,000 in down-payment assistance to 17 Nye County families.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The need for solar panel recycling is growing and i-Quest i ...
Solar recycling project denied
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Along with the boom in solar energy generation projects, solar recycling is becoming more prevalent, resulting in companies looking to expand their operations to accommodate the new industry. One company, i-Quest Inc., was hoping to bring its own operations to the Pahrump Valley but Nye County commissioners shot down the idea at the board’s most recent meeting.

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The winners of this year's 4th of July Par ...
GALLERY: Winners from this year’s 4th of July Parade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A special ceremony was held this week to bestow the awards upon those organizations that took home top honors in this year’s Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in partnership with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Classy Rhythmettes provided entertainment at Helen Keller ...
GALLERY: Helen Keller Days raises $2k for local Federation of the Blind Chapter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2nd Annual Helen Keller Days took place with members of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind coming together with community supporters for an afternoon of fun and excitement, all in the name of fundraising.