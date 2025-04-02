Additional amenities approved for skate park

Funds remaining after the recent improvement project go toward benches, landscaping and more.

Nye County The Justin Leavitt Skate Park, one of Pahrump's popular outdoor recreation areas, has seen significant upgrades in the last two years as an improvement project targeted the lack of lighting and cracking concrete at the facility. After coming in under budget, officials have approved the use of the remaining funds for additional skate park amenities.

More than two years after initiating a $550,000 improvement project for the Justin Leavitt Skate Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, all of the originally planned renovations finally reached completion late last year. But with the project coming in under budget, there’s still a bit more upgrading in store as the town utilizes the remaining allocated funding.

During its Tuesday, March 18 meeting, the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body of the town of Pahrump, addressed an item to approve the project amendments.

“This grant was originally awarded on Sept. 9, 2022 to complete improvements at the Ian Deutch (Justin Leavitt) Memorial Skate Park, which included installation of lighting and resurfacing of the skate park. After the work was completed in December 2024, the remaining balance of unused funds totaled $47,156.62,” county staff reported.

“A request for an amendment to the previously approved statement of work was made to the grantor to purchase additional amenities to upgrade the skate park, which include decorative rock, picnic tables, drinking fountains and trash receptacles,” staff continued. “The request was approved and all remaining funds have been allocated to purchase additional amenities.”

The grant for the skate park improvements came from the Nevada Division of State Parks, Land and Water Conservation Fund in the amount of $275,000. The other half of the project cost was borne by the town of Pahrump’s capital improvement fund.

The pace of the project was somewhat disjointed, with the first phase – sandblasting of the concrete - taking place in January 2023. It wasn’t until October 2023 that the new lighting was installed and the community greeted the seven 40-foot-tall light poles, an addition which allowed nighttime use of the skate park, with great enthusiasm.

Shortly afterward, the commission was presented with bids to complete the concrete portion of the improvements but there was enough concern among the board about the overall scope of the project to prompt the board to halt it. Staff was then directed to reconsider the scope and go out to bid once again.

The contract for the concrete portion of the project eventually made its way back before the board in September 2024. The commission ultimately awarded the remaining work to Performance Concrete, which concluded construction in December last year.

As detailed in the grant contract, the amendment allows for the purchase of two concrete benches, a water fountain, two concrete picnic tables and five trash receptacles, along with landscaping materials and supplies to paint over graffiti on the skate park structures.

The Justin Leavitt Skate Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle Street.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com