50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Additional amenities approved for skate park

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Justin Leavitt Skate Park, one of Pahrump's popular outd ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Justin Leavitt Skate Park, one of Pahrump's popular outdoor recreation areas, has seen significant upgrades in the last two years as an improvement project targeted the lack of lighting and cracking concrete at the facility. After coming in under budget, officials have approved the use of the remaining funds for additional skate park amenities.
Nye County The Justin Leavitt Skate Park, one of Pahrump's popular outdoor recreation areas, ha ...
Nye County The Justin Leavitt Skate Park, one of Pahrump's popular outdoor recreation areas, has seen significant upgrades in the last two years as an improvement project targeted the lack of lighting and cracking concrete at the facility. After coming in under budget, officials have approved the use of the remaining funds for additional skate park amenities.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Seven Bengal tigers belonging to Pahrump resident Karl Mitche ...
PHOTOS: Seven tigers seized from Pahrump property
Zach Busse/Worker Health Protection Program Sandie Medina, left, is the local coordinator for t ...
Former Nevada Test Site workers urged to screen for lung cancer
Pahrump Valley Times file The 30-acre property at 9381 S. Homestead Road was recently sold to a ...
30-acre Pahrump southside horse property sold
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Junior Vinny Whitney delivers a pitch to the plate in his com ...
PHOTOS: PVHS baseball obtains first league win at home against Sunrise Mountain Tuesday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2025 - 4:55 am
 

More than two years after initiating a $550,000 improvement project for the Justin Leavitt Skate Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, all of the originally planned renovations finally reached completion late last year. But with the project coming in under budget, there’s still a bit more upgrading in store as the town utilizes the remaining allocated funding.

During its Tuesday, March 18 meeting, the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body of the town of Pahrump, addressed an item to approve the project amendments.

“This grant was originally awarded on Sept. 9, 2022 to complete improvements at the Ian Deutch (Justin Leavitt) Memorial Skate Park, which included installation of lighting and resurfacing of the skate park. After the work was completed in December 2024, the remaining balance of unused funds totaled $47,156.62,” county staff reported.

“A request for an amendment to the previously approved statement of work was made to the grantor to purchase additional amenities to upgrade the skate park, which include decorative rock, picnic tables, drinking fountains and trash receptacles,” staff continued. “The request was approved and all remaining funds have been allocated to purchase additional amenities.”

The grant for the skate park improvements came from the Nevada Division of State Parks, Land and Water Conservation Fund in the amount of $275,000. The other half of the project cost was borne by the town of Pahrump’s capital improvement fund.

The pace of the project was somewhat disjointed, with the first phase – sandblasting of the concrete - taking place in January 2023. It wasn’t until October 2023 that the new lighting was installed and the community greeted the seven 40-foot-tall light poles, an addition which allowed nighttime use of the skate park, with great enthusiasm.

Shortly afterward, the commission was presented with bids to complete the concrete portion of the improvements but there was enough concern among the board about the overall scope of the project to prompt the board to halt it. Staff was then directed to reconsider the scope and go out to bid once again.

The contract for the concrete portion of the project eventually made its way back before the board in September 2024. The commission ultimately awarded the remaining work to Performance Concrete, which concluded construction in December last year.

As detailed in the grant contract, the amendment allows for the purchase of two concrete benches, a water fountain, two concrete picnic tables and five trash receptacles, along with landscaping materials and supplies to paint over graffiti on the skate park structures.

The Justin Leavitt Skate Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle Street.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Trump ruffles feathers on elections
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An executive order that President Donald Trump issued last week to regulate elections faces an uphill legal battle.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s action and policy since taking over in January have driven the Democratic Party to irrational, ridiculous, repugnant response.