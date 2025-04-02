Desert View Hospital welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer

In terms of experience and dedication to patient care, Desert View Hospital’s Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio said the hospital’s new chief nursing officer’s (CNO), commitment, devotion and attention to detail is second to none.

Last week the hospital named Teresa Hern, MSN, RN as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Desert View, according to a news release.

As CNO, Hern is now a key member of the hospital leadership team and will integrate and coordinate a patient-centric nursing strategy with a focus on patient care and ensure that delivery of high-quality health care is consistent with the mission, vision and values of Desert View Hospital.

Hern previously served at other Valley Health System hospitals in Las Vegas, including having served as assistant chief nursing officer at Valley Hospital and most recently serving as IMC/Telemetry manager at Spring Valley Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Teresa to our team,” Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “With a passion for exceptional patient care, patient safety, and a commitment to fostering a positive work environment, I am confident that Teresa will further elevate the outstanding care we provide to our community. This appointment underscores our ongoing dedication to bringing the best health care professionals to Desert View, ensuring our patients receive the highest standard of care.”

Hern has been delivering high quality and compassionate health care since 1992, when she began her career as a certified nursing assistant in Florida.

As local to Pahrump, Hern said she is looking forward to working closer to home and supporting the hospital that serves her neighbors and family.

“I am excited to join the team at Desert View Hospital and continue fostering an environment which supports employee development and teamwork to deliver compassionate patient care,” Hern said. “I am a firm believer that if our team is happy, our patients will be happy and well cared for.”

Desert View Hospital CEO Susan Davila said she is also excited to have Hern join the team.

“Teresa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Desert View, and I am looking forward to supporting her in her role to ensure we are providing the very best patient care possible,” Davila continues, “I am especially pleased that Teresa is local to Pahrump. Living in the community is paramount to understanding local needs and contributing to the betterment of our community.”