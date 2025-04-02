Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Book lovers can choose from a wide range of genres at the Pahrump Community Library's Curbside Pickup, including westerns, classics, science fiction and more.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

■ Paint an ethereal mermaid on canvas with the expert guidance of Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. You don’t need to be a senior! It’s open to everyone. $25 includes all materials and supplies. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

■ The monthly group ride with the Nye County SxS group meets up at FD Candy at 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite #14 at 11 a.m.; leave at noon. The ride will head north out of Pahrump, with a total of 60-70 miles planned.

■ Art Walk of Pahrump is back for spring, scheduled for Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy theater performances, face painting, Lego building competitions, a recycled art competition, a drawing contest, a Jenga competition, open jam sessions, and a writing contest. Live music and an art showcase. At Rubalcaba’s, located at 1500 Red Butte St.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ's and crowds.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

Skoners Motorcycle Club has arranged their 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank for Saturday, April 12th. Prizes for best and worst hand. All vehicles welcome, rain or shine. Start at the Chicken Ranch, proceed to StageStop Casino, motor onward to Dry Creek Saloon, swing by Coyote’s Den, and land at the VFW post. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kick-stands up at 11:30, last bike in by 3 p.m. Meal included with paid registration. $35 for single riders, $15 for passengers, plus non-perishable, non-expired food donation required. Call Larry at 702-400-6913 for more information.

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Gather your donations of brushes, rollers, painter’s tape, drop cloths, and wall paint in any color now to help Nyespace celebrate ONE YEAR of making, creating, and inspiring! To mark this milestone, they’re inviting the community to help paint a collaborative mural inside the Makerspace on Saturday, April 26. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or just want to leave your mark, this is your chance to be part of something permanent and creative!”

You can expect a guided mural design inspired by our Makerspace Community, with a sincere invitation for all skill levels to contribute. This is a fun way to celebrate and connect with fellow makers. NYESPACE is a volunteer-run makerspace, and they’re looking for donations of extra paint or supplies as described above. Please drop them off at NYECC’s (the coalition) front office where there is a cart for NYESPACE. Call 775-727-9970 to arrange a pickup. Every contribution helps bring this community mural to life.

