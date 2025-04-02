PHOTOS: The Social Services Fair – bringing communities and resources together

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority were just two of the dozens of businesses and organizations taking part in this year's Social Services Fair, which attracted a large crowd of attendees on March 28.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Staff members with Nye County Health and Human Services greeted attendees as they arrived for the 10th Annual Social Services Fair, where each guest was given the chance to win a special pizza themed gift basket, among other small prizes handed out by the various fair vendors.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Representatives with the NyE Communities Coalition were part of the nearly 60 vendors that participated in the 10th Annual Social Services Fair to share information on all of the organization's many and varied resources, classes and programs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, March 28, Nye County Health and Human Services hosted its 10th Annual Social Services Fair and the turnout had the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center packed with people all throughout the five-hour event as residents connected with all kinds of programs and services.

The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was filled with the hustle and bustle of hundreds this past Friday as organizations and businesses were joined by a crowd of area residents for the 10th Annual Social Services Fair.

Whether longtime residents or newcomers to town, young adults, children, families or seniors, this resource-hub event had something to offer just about anyone.

Hosted by Nye County Health and Human Services (HSS), the Social Services Fair kicked off at 9 a.m. on March 28 and from beginning to end, the event saw a steady stream of attendees filtering through the packed venue.

Over its 10-year history, the fair has become quite popular and regularly brings out many vendors, too. This year, the event was large enough that a second room at the coalition had to be utilized, acting as a welcoming stage of sorts.

“The event went very well and we had a fantastic turnout,” Nye County HHS Director Karyn Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have received lots of positive feedback from both the vendors and residents on how organized it was. It feels great, a lot of work goes into this event and it’s very fulfilling to know that it’s successful and growing bigger every year.”

As attendees made their way inside, they were greeted by the Nye County HHS team and given a reusable tote bag to carry around all of the valuable informational materials available at each booth, as well as free goodies and any prizes they might win. The activities center itself was packed wall-to-wall with tables laden with banners, brochures, pamphlets and more. Representatives from nearly 60 different entities spent the day chatting with residents and explaining their various services, which covered a wide array of needs.

State agencies such as the Nevada Dept. of Public and Behavioral Health and the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services were on hand, as well the Nevada State Women, Infants and Children Program - better known as WIC – and the Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services. Local entities included several businesses like Inspirations Senior Living and Valley Electric Association, along with a variety of nonprofits, such as First Choice Pregnancy Center, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Central Valley Baptist Church and Bikers Against Child Abuse/Nye County Chapter.

Members of Nevada Rural Counties Retirees and Senior Volunteer Program, which provides programs to seniors to help them maintain their independence, joined in the Social Services Fair this year, along with Nevada PEP, a statewide organization focused on supporting families of children and young adults with disabilities and behavioral health needs. Great Basin College had a booth to discuss the possibilities for furthering education right here in Pahrump and for addiction recovery resources, the Nevada Counsel for Problem Gambling came armed with information on this particular disorder while AA and Al-Anon was available for those seeking assistance with alcoholism, either for themselves or a loved one.

All of this and more could be found at the 10th Annual Social Services Fair, making it yet another highly successful endeavor the entire Nye County HHS team could be proud of.

“Big thanks to the NyE Communities Coalition for the use of their building and all their assistance in setting up/taking down tables and chairs, to all of the vendors that participated and to my staff, Jennie, Amanda, Shila, Christy, Samantha, Jayce, Anita, Scott, Ken, Paula, Maria and MJ, for all their hard work in making this fair another great success,” Smith added.

For more information on programs available through Nye County HHS or referrals to other resources, call 775-751-7095 or stop by 250 N. Highway 160, Suite 1 in Pahrump or call 775-482-8125 for the Tonopah office.

