Nevada Distracted Driver, Zero Fatalities Campaign underway

Motorists can expect increased law enforcement presence on roadways during Nevada Distracted Driver, Zero Fatalities Campaign.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is reminding local motorists that the department's Distracted Driver, Zero Fatalities campaign is underway. Drivers can expect to see increased enforcement along area roadways.

Beginning this month the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will once again be joining forces with participating law enforcement agencies in the Silver State for a Joining Forces Distracted Driver and Zero Fatalities Nevada Campaign.

The campaign runs through April 19, 2025.

Reminder from sheriff

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times this week that the Distracted Driver Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the state of Nevada with the goal of keeping motorists safe by educating drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Keep your eyes on road, hands on steering wheel

“Distractions come in many forms, whether it’s the phone, other passengers, eating or anything else that takes your mind and eyes off the road,” McGill said. “Motorists need to focus on what matters most, that being alert driving and keeping yourself and others on the road safe. Also, drivers should keep in mind that sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds,” the release noted. “At 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. The Zero Fatalities Nevada program wants to remind drivers that every time you choose to get behind the wheel, lives are in your hands.”

McGill said the Nye County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on Nevada’s roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding, driving unrestrained, impaired driving, distracted driving and more.

Year to date, Nevada State Police Southern Command has investigated 14 fatal crashes.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) provides funding for law enforcement agencies to participate in Joining Forces to reduce traffic deaths.

For additional information about safe driving and the Nevada Zero Fatalities goal log on to www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.