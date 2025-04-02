Pahrump Chamber of Commerce CEO appointed to GOED Board of Directors

Jenney Sartin, CEO of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed to a four-year term to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development - Board of Directors.

Sartin served since 2019 as the Pahrump Chamber CEO and was also the president and a founder of Nevada’s first Statewide Chamber of Commerce, Silver State Chambers of Commerce.

Sartin has years of experience as a public relations and public policy specialist providing information on issues such as the proposed nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain, private property rights, small business tax, school construction projects, election law reform, economic development projects and other issues that impact businesses and the public.

“I look forward to working with my fellow board of directors members to identify ways to help move Nevada’s economy and business development efforts forward.” Sartin said of her appointment. “I’ve always understood the importance of building and working on collaborative relationships with the government, our elected officials and so forth because I understood that in order to bring resources and help here, we need to have a good relationship with the folks that control the funding.”

Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Beth Lee said she and her contingent are very proud of Sartin’s latest assignment as CEO.

“Jenney is an accomplished leader and her in-depth knowledge of Nevada, and its business needs will contribute greatly to the board of directors of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development,” Lee noted. “What a wonderful chance for the rural communities to have a strong voice and it’s an extraordinary opportunity for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and its members to grow its presence on the state level.”

Sartin was previously an elected official, serving on the Rankin County Election Commission in Mississippi, where she oversaw elections at the municipal, county, state and federal levels.

Additionally, Sartin was selected to the Ten Outstanding Young Mississippians and Outstanding Young Americans.

Sartin has also won numerous awards and honors in recognition for her outstanding leadership skills, public speaking and community service.

She has served on the board of several organizations and committees and brings over 20 years’ experience in Chamber association, nonprofit management, lobbying and government affairs.

Sartin previously had been appointed by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to serve on his incoming administration’s transition team committees for economic and workforce development and is on the Nevada Advisory Committee for the United States Global Leadership Coalition.