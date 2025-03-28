“Spring in Bloom” themed Pins and Needles Quilt Show set for next weekend

Residents and visitors can delight in a display of creativity at this upcoming event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Made by Marilyn Herbert in memory of her sister Dianne Foss, this entry titled Pleated Log Cabin won for Best Use of Color at the Pins and Needles Quilt Show in 2023. Residents will have to stop in the 2025 show to see who earned top honors in the various categories this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Bed turning is always a big crowd-pleaser at the Pins and Needles Quilt Show and this year's event will see the activity once again, with an array of quilts to be displayed as the stories behind their creation are told.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pins and Needles Quilt Show will return to the Bob Ruud Community Center this April, bringing an exhibition of color and texture as the works of the Shadow Mountain Quilters are put on display.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pins and Needles Quilt Show isn't limited to just quilts. There will be all sorts of fabric items in non-quilt categories for attendees to admire next weekend.

Creativity comes in a vast array of forms and for the members of the Shadow Mountain Quilters, their artistic expression is inspired by the many possibilities of working with fabric.

Next weekend, the residents and visitors of Pahrump will see firsthand the masterpieces crafted by the skilled hands of these artists during the 2025 Pins and Needles Quilt and Fabric Arts Show. The Bob Ruud Community Center will be awash with color as dozens upon dozens of pieces are displayed, ranging from quilts in all sizes and styles to embroidery, cross-stitch, knitting and much more.

The Pins and Needles Quilt Show isn’t just for looking, either. The event will feature both raffle baskets and door prizes and it comes with the chance for attendees to walk away with their own new quilt, via the raffle for the coveted Opportunity Quilt - a creation made especially for the show each year.

This year’s Opportunity Quilt was pieced and bound by Janet Blethen and Marilyn Herbert, quilted by Herbert and finished off with a label made by Rosemarie Gotowicki. Measuring 78 inches by 92 inches, the quilt features a design of floral diamond cutouts on a light-colored background, a perfect fit for the event’s “Spring in Bloom” theme, with a backing reminiscent of the inside of geodes. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the show and the winner does not need to be present at the time of the drawing.

There will be plenty of other activities for quilt show-goers to enjoy, too, with a variety of demonstrations and the always-popular “Bed Turning,” a tradition in which the stories of various quilts are shared.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters Boutique will be set up at the show, along with The Quilted Dragon and the Quilt Mobile, each offering all of the items necessary to craft beautiful fabric artwork.

For those who may have a quilt or two at home, a professional quilt appraiser is slated to attend to help people determine the value of their quilts.

The 2025 Pins and Needles Quilt Show is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, located at the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160. The awards presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. that Saturday.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wrist band. Children under 12 years and husbands are free.

For more information visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com or email ShadowMountainQuilters@gmail.com

Who are the Shadow Mountain Quilters?

In 1994, a small group of ladies gathered in Pahrump resident Lynn McDonald's sewing room to chat about their mutual hobby over donuts and coffee. A simple meeting among friends at the time, the gathering eventually gave rise to the Shadow Mountain Quilters and today, the guild now includes more than 125 members.

"We meet at the Bob Ruud Community Center, located at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for sewing days," the Shadow Mountain Quilters website details. "Some members bring sewing machines to work on projects and others do handwork. On these days, our hospitality committee sets up coffee and snacks. Show and tell is always fun and inspiring."

The guild also has a programs committee that organizes classes on specific topics, such as new sewing techniques and how to make items like tote bags, rugs, bowl holders and more.

"Guild members enjoy retreats several times a year in nearby Amargosa at the Longstreet Inn & Casino. These four-day retreats are eagerly anticipated and a lot of fun," the website states. "Our gild members are also committed to helping their community through donations of quilts and other hand-crafted items to several local charities throughout the year."

Annual membership with the Shadow Mountain Quilters is $20 and initial sign-up requires the purchase of a badge, which is $15. Prospective members can attend up to two meetings as a visitor, after which membership is required.

For more on the guild visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com