“Spring in Bloom” themed Pins and Needles Quilt Show set for next weekend

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 28, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Creativity comes in a vast array of forms and for the members of the Shadow Mountain Quilters, their artistic expression is inspired by the many possibilities of working with fabric.

Next weekend, the residents and visitors of Pahrump will see firsthand the masterpieces crafted by the skilled hands of these artists during the 2025 Pins and Needles Quilt and Fabric Arts Show. The Bob Ruud Community Center will be awash with color as dozens upon dozens of pieces are displayed, ranging from quilts in all sizes and styles to embroidery, cross-stitch, knitting and much more.

The Pins and Needles Quilt Show isn’t just for looking, either. The event will feature both raffle baskets and door prizes and it comes with the chance for attendees to walk away with their own new quilt, via the raffle for the coveted Opportunity Quilt - a creation made especially for the show each year.

This year’s Opportunity Quilt was pieced and bound by Janet Blethen and Marilyn Herbert, quilted by Herbert and finished off with a label made by Rosemarie Gotowicki. Measuring 78 inches by 92 inches, the quilt features a design of floral diamond cutouts on a light-colored background, a perfect fit for the event’s “Spring in Bloom” theme, with a backing reminiscent of the inside of geodes. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the show and the winner does not need to be present at the time of the drawing.

There will be plenty of other activities for quilt show-goers to enjoy, too, with a variety of demonstrations and the always-popular “Bed Turning,” a tradition in which the stories of various quilts are shared.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters Boutique will be set up at the show, along with The Quilted Dragon and the Quilt Mobile, each offering all of the items necessary to craft beautiful fabric artwork.

For those who may have a quilt or two at home, a professional quilt appraiser is slated to attend to help people determine the value of their quilts.

The 2025 Pins and Needles Quilt Show is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, located at the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160. The awards presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. that Saturday.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wrist band. Children under 12 years and husbands are free.

For more information visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com or email ShadowMountainQuilters@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

