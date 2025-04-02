Letters to the Editor

How much more will it take before we send Trump’s billionaire clown show packing and get some adults in to try to clean up at least some of the damage which isn’t irreversible?

If you believe that, got some swampland in Florida for you

Ya just gotta love conspiracy theories!

The moon landing was a hoax.

Sandy Hook was a Hollywood-style production by the deep state.

And my personal favorite: “Pizzagate,” staring Hillary Clinton operating a child sex-trafficking operation in the basement of a pizza restaurant, where the members ate children.

How about this: a group of billionaires destroying the American government in order to convince the people that it is wasteful, corrupt and fraudulent and has to be rebuilt as an executive autocracy under a single person (AKA king).

The goal is to make America like Russia under Putin (Trump’s idol and BFF), with everything privatized by a boy’s club of oligarchs, and the ordinary people living off their table scraps.

Well, that last one’s not a conspiracy theory. Just read Project 2025. It’s detailed instructions for an operation that is being implemented now for real.

Countless people have died around the world INCLUDING AMERICANS because their medical care and/or food was taken away. And how many decent, hard-working Americans have lost their means of livelihood for no cause.

I place a major part of the blame on the Republican cowards in Congress who are cowering in fear of displeasing the big bad Trump.

The big news item now is how details of an ongoing military operation were leaked to a reporter via unclassified email [editors note — it was via group text]. But what else would you expect when the secretary of defense is a falling-down-drunk pedophile?

David Alexander

They say it’s for the good of all… but not really

By now the interview of the seven main leaders of DOGE by Bret Baier of Fox News has been available on many sources for all to see, and I believe it should be found very interesting, at least to those who pay federal taxes.

What I saw were seven business people, each with their area of knowledge while all knowing the value of good business practices to eliminate things like “waste, fraud and abuse” as much as possible or risk the possibility of going out of business. They seem to grasp that the reality is that government is a business too and it’s our biggest and most influential business, which if it fails, their businesses will also fail.

Politicians, pundits, and many news people have been putting out a narrative that Musk was checking all U.S. government agencies with 17- and 18-year-olds who were smart but didn’t really know anything and worse, some may be “sealing” people’s identities to commit fraud. Or some thought it was a big joke and wanted to know where was the 19-year-old that called himself “Bigballs.”

These were very serious people who were doing work without compensation; they hoped to correct and change the disastrous direction we’ve been in for some time. They openly admitted this work will from time to time cause them to make mistakes but will have those mistakes corrected as soon as they are aware of them.

All these people were also philanthropists and unlike many others who are for some personal gain in power and status, at this point, I didn’t get the idea it went beyond saving the U.S. government so their businesses will also survive, unlike some philanthropists who give a persona of “for the good of all” but are really much more self-centered.

A good case in point is Bill Gates, a big fan of the WEF and global warming and does things like buying prime farming land and doing very little actual farming beyond raising insects for human consumption.

At one time he may have been OK but seeing him on the Jimmy Fallon show a little over a month ago and talking about his work to achieve ASI {artificial super intelligence}, Fallon said, “That seems it will make humans unnecessary, what can be done with the billions of unnecessary people?” Gates’ reply spoke a great warning to me. It was, “We’ll have to determine what to do about them.”

To me that is a “god-like” attitude that I’ve found in others, including people like Gates who really admire Yuval Noah Harari and Klaus Schwab.

David Jaronik