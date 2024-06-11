Election Day 2024: What to know

Tuesday marks voters’ last chance to cast their ballot in Nevada’s primary election.

The election will determine which candidates for federal, state and local races will advance to November’s general election. In some races, Tuesday’s results may determine the winner outright.

Over 208,000 Nevadans cast their vote during early voting or by mail ballot as of Friday, but there’s still time for voters who haven’t already to participate.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on primary Election Day:

Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Individuals in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Southern Nevadans can find a voting location and wait times for polling places at https://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.

What about mail ballots?

Voters who wish to vote by mail ballot can drop off their ballots at any of the voting centers or in a mailbox.

Mail ballots sent through the post office must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted, and must be received by the election department before 5 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day.

Southern Nevadans can check the status of their mail ballot at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/elections/voter_services.php.

When will results be released?

The first set of election results — which will include results from mail ballots received before Election Day and early voting — will be released after polls have closed and the last voter has cast their ballot. Updated results will be posted as ballots are tabulated by elections staff.

