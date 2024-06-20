78°F
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park

The homicide scene at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Tuesday, June 19, 2024. (NCSO via Facebook)
The homicide scene at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Tuesday, June 19, 2024. (NCSO via Facebook)
A surveillance photo of homicide suspect Taylor Peck posted by the Nye County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 19, 2024. (NCSO via Facebook)
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 20, 2024 - 10:35 am
 

A person died after being stabbed at a Pahrump city park Tuesday afternoon. A suspect in the slaying was located several hours later.

The stabbing occurred at Petrack Park about 4:45 p.m., according to a social media post by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Taylor Peck, was found several hours later, police said.

The victim was taken to Desert Valley Hospital in Pahrump and was pronounced dead.

