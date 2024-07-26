GriefShare celebrates 9 years of healing

This July marked the start of another year for the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church and in the last nine years, hundreds of lives have been changed by this nondenominational, multi-faceted support group. But the need is ever-present and GriefShare continues to pursue its mission of helping those who have faced loss through their journey from mourning to joy.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Local GriefShare chapter founder Pete Giordano brought the organization to the Pahrump Valley in 2015. Though he has since passed away, the chapter he started lives on, bringing healing to those who have experienced loss.

This July marked the start of another year for the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church and in the last nine years, hundreds of lives have been changed by this nondenominational, multi-faceted support group. But the need is ever-present and GriefShare continues to pursue its mission of helping those who have faced loss through their journey from mourning to joy.

Another round of regular meetings is set to begin this August but before the group enters its next cycle, there are two special sessions on the calendar geared specifically toward those who have lost their life partner. Titled “Loss of a Spouse”, these sessions give residents to opportunity to connect with others who have experienced the death of their second half and to learn ways to cope with that uniquely challenging loss.

“We’ll be hosting Loss of a Spouse on Monday, July 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the fellowship hall at Central Valley Baptist,” local GriefShare chapter coordinator Marcia Savage told the Pahrump Valley Times, adding that these sessions are open to all those who have lost their spouse, regardless of whether they have participated in GriefShare before.

At Loss of a Spouse, the sessions will take much the same format as with regular meetings, including the showing of a video featuring counselors, pastors and widowed men and women sharing practical, encouraging advice. The video is followed by sharing time, where there is no pressure to speak but which allows for the interchange of similar experiences and feelings. Finally, a guidebook featuring short readings on how to live with grief will be handed out to all participants.

To cap off its latest cycle of regular meetings, which run for 13 weeks three times each year, GriefShare will be holding its Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 10. A pot-luck-style gathering, the Celebration of Life gives GriefShare members the chance to commemorate the lives of those they have lost as well as their own emotional progress.

Following this, the next 13-week cycle will kick off the second week of August. Each session is offered twice weekly, with Monday sessions held from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday sessions held from 1 to 3 p.m. These sessions will run from August 12 and 17 through November 4 and 9.

For those who are unfamiliar with the program who would like to learn more prior to the next cycle, there will be an orientation held on Monday, August 5.

Savage is one of the leaders who stepped up to ensure that the local GriefShare chapter did not die out with the passing of its founder, Pete Giordano, in March of 2020. Giordano had himself experienced the intense grief that comes with the death of a loved one, his beloved wife in 2015, and the difficulty he had dealing with his loss was what brought him to a GriefShare meeting in Henderson.

Giordano had been so moved by the sense of peace and acceptance he had found through that group that he made the decision to bring a chapter right here to the Pahrump Valley, with the first meetings held in summer 2015. Nine years later, Giorando may no longer be present but the group continues to thrive, offering solace and healing to the community.

“Join our GriefShare family at any session! We welcome all and even tears. It is a safe haven and is kept confidentially within the group,” Savage encouraged.

All GriefShare meetings take place at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information contact Savage at 775-513-4482 or GriefShare facilitator Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494 or visit GriefShare.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com