Dutch visitor dies while driving in Death Valley

NPS File Photo A tourist from Holland died last week while visiting Artists Drive, a 9-mile scenic loop in Death Valley.
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A man died in Death Valley National Park on May 19 after suffering an apparent medical event while driving.

The approximately 70-year-old man and his wife were visiting from Holland. The man went unconscious while driving on Artist’s Drive. His wife stopped the vehicle safely and moved her husband to the back seat.

There is no cell service in that area of the parkand susequently, the wife drove to Furnace Creek, and called 911 once she had service. Park rangers did CPR. An automatic external defibrillator (AED) was attached but they did not advise shocking.

The man was pronounced dead by rangers on scene under consultation with University Medical Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many on the left accuse greedy capitalists at major outlets of exaggerating the problem to cover up mismanagement.

Staff Report

The individual responsible for pulling over the 113-year-old salt tram in Death Valley National Park called the tip line, stating that this was done during a time of desperation while being deeply stuck in mud, and that it wasn’t their intent to cause harm to the historic structure.

Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The National Park Service is seeking information about recent damage to a historic salt tram tower in Saline Valley. It appears the 113-year-old tower was pulled over while a person used a winch to extract their vehicle out of deep mud. The damage happened sometime between April 1 and April 24.

 
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

To meet federal requirements, Real IDs will be needed for anyone looking to use their driver’s license to get through security at airports for domestic flights nationwide.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prior to the circus coming to town Tina Bausch ...
Circus coming to Pahrump
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is sponsoring the Hugo, Oklahoma-based Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus which is coming to Pahrump at Petrack Park on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. There will be two 90-minute shows each day at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with a free tent-raising and behind-the-scenes tour starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

National Park Service The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world's rarest fi ...
Devils Hole pupfish population at 25-year high
Staff Report

The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world’s rarest fishes, showed that the population is at its highest since the spring count taken in 1999.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On one of his first "firsts," son Peter poses with his firs ...
Sportsman’s Quest: You always remember the firsts
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While looking through my old picture albums I noticed many of the pictures, and the ones I enjoy most, are of firsts – pictures of my first deer, first bear, first sheep, and first salmon. Perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising, as our memories of first events are often most vivid, and we have a special feeling for other firsts as well.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kristi Siegmund visits with one of the younge ...
Meet the new manager for the Nye County Animal Shelter
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little more than a year and a half ago, the new 79-dog capacity no-kill Nye County Animal Shelter opened and promptly received a baptism by fire a few days later when more than 300 abused and neglected Caucasian shepherds were seized, overwhelming the facility’s capacities and resources, and capturing national headlines. These days, the shelter has returned to its normal intended function but with new leadership in place.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times BGID board members present their land-use ...
Beatty plans recreational facilities on 76 acres
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty General Improvement District has big plans for 76 acres of land south of the high school and east of the town cemetery.

 
Do Nevadans support smoke-free casinos? New poll gives insight
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new poll looks at whether voters would support a potential law that made all workplaces in Nevada, including casinos, completely smoke free while indoors. Unions also weigh in.