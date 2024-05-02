71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

Circus coming to Pahrump

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prior to the circus coming to town Tina Bausch ...
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prior to the circus coming to town Tina Bausch AKA “Skeeter the Clown,” a 22-year veteran of the circus, performed at Pahrump’s elementary schools, preschools and daycares. She entertains the youngsters here at Little Star Academy.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Aerialist Kelly Leeth stuns the crowd with silk r ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Aerialist Kelly Leeth stuns the crowd with silk rope acrobatics at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Tuesday at Petrack Park in Pahrump.
More Stories
National Park Service The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world's rarest fi ...
Devils Hole pupfish population at 25-year high
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On one of his first "firsts," son Peter poses with his firs ...
Sportsman’s Quest: You always remember the firsts
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kristi Siegmund visits with one of the younge ...
Meet the new manager for the Nye County Animal Shelter
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
More than two dozen animals rescued from Pahrump home
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 2, 2024 - 9:54 am
 

The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is sponsoring the Hugo, Oklahoma-based Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus which is coming to Pahrump at Petrack Park on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. There will be two 90-minute shows each day at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with a free tent-raising and behind-the-scenes tour starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Open an hour before each show, patrons can enjoy the small midway (consisting of a giant slide, a Moon Bounce, pony rides, face painting and a concession wagon), before entering the “big top.”

Trey and Simone Key are the owners and operators of the circus. Trey also doubles as the lion and tiger trainer, and Simone is the Ring Mistress and a “no safety net” trapeze artist. The other acts of the one-ring show feature a tenth-generation circus equestrian bareback comedy act, a daredevil high-wire and Wheel of Destiny duo, Leo the Clown and more.

Prior to the circus coming to town Tina Bausch, aka “Skeeter the Clown,” a 22-year veteran of the circus, performed at Pahrump’s elementary schools, preschools and day cares, entertaining the youngsters, generating excitement for the circus and hopefully creating a new generation of circus-goers.

“There’s something for everyone under the Big Top. No matter if you’re two or 102,” says Bausch, who is known as an “advance clown.”

“I am the ambassador for the circus. Plus I help the sponsor [Kiwanis] try to sell advance tickets, because that’s how they make their larger percentage… they get a smaller percentage on circus day.”

Advance tickets are available at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant, Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut or by calling (775) 764-1098, and are $13 for adults, $8 for children and seniors. The day of the show, adult tickets will be $16, and children and seniors $9.

About Skeeter

Bausch, who has “been on the road for over 40 years,” is a graduate of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. She started her clown career at the age of 28, and is fond of saying, “My BA is in broadcasting. My MBA is from Ringling Brothers, and of course that’s Master of Buffoonery of Art.”

She said that each year, the circus is on the road seven and a half months, from March to October, and visits roughly 180 towns, mostly for just a day. There are a total of 38 employees, 12 of whom are performers. Starting in the mid-80’s in Queen Creek, Arizona by Red Johnson and two others, the Culpepper Circus mostly played at school playgrounds for “pass the hat” donations.

“This is the 231st birthday of the American circus. Nothing has grown up with America like the American circus,” says Bausch.

John Clausen is a freelance journalist in Pahrump.

THE LATEST
National Park Service The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world's rarest fi ...
Devils Hole pupfish population at 25-year high
Staff Report

The spring count of the Devils Hole pupfish, one of the world’s rarest fishes, showed that the population is at its highest since the spring count taken in 1999.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On one of his first "firsts," son Peter poses with his firs ...
Sportsman’s Quest: You always remember the firsts
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While looking through my old picture albums I noticed many of the pictures, and the ones I enjoy most, are of firsts – pictures of my first deer, first bear, first sheep, and first salmon. Perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising, as our memories of first events are often most vivid, and we have a special feeling for other firsts as well.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kristi Siegmund visits with one of the younge ...
Meet the new manager for the Nye County Animal Shelter
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little more than a year and a half ago, the new 79-dog capacity no-kill Nye County Animal Shelter opened and promptly received a baptism by fire a few days later when more than 300 abused and neglected Caucasian shepherds were seized, overwhelming the facility’s capacities and resources, and capturing national headlines. These days, the shelter has returned to its normal intended function but with new leadership in place.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times BGID board members present their land-use ...
Beatty plans recreational facilities on 76 acres
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty General Improvement District has big plans for 76 acres of land south of the high school and east of the town cemetery.

 
Do Nevadans support smoke-free casinos? New poll gives insight
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new poll looks at whether voters would support a potential law that made all workplaces in Nevada, including casinos, completely smoke free while indoors. Unions also weigh in.

Will these 5 Nevada species go extinct?
By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

These species, listed under the Endangered Species Act, are at risk of being lost from the only place they exist in the world — Nevada.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left; Jessie Law, top center; James DeGr ...
‘Fake electors’ jury trial moved to January 2025
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Attorneys for the six Republicans indicted for submitting fake electoral documents estimated that the trial could last three weeks.