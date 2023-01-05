45°F
Uncategorized

Post-Christmas COVID spike? Not yet.

Clark County has yet to experience a spike in Covid
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 5, 2023 - 12:29 pm
 

Nye County has yet to experience a spike in COVID-19 in the aftermath of the December holidays, with cases here and the rest of the state continuing to trend downward, according to new state data.

After a post-Thanksgiving spike early last month, the 14-day average for new confirmed cases has been declining. Thirty-one new cases were reported in Pahrump through Dec. 28, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Four cases were recorded in Tonopah.

Statewide, that figure decreased to 241 from 256, according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Experts have predicted that holiday gatherings and travel would cause an increase in cases this month, though not of the magnitude seen last January, when daily new cases statewide mid-month averaged as high as 7,500.

The 14-day average for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased to 310 from 304.

“Overall, hospital capacity remains good,” with occupancy at 73 percent statewide, the Nevada Hospital Association said in a report. Intensive care unit occupancy is at 76 percent.

Emergency room visits for all causes decreased for the second week in a row. Of these visits, 14 percent were for COVID-19, a 1 percentage-point decrease from the prior week.

Flu hospitalizations continue to decrease. Hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remain relatively stable, the association said.

But respiratory viruses continue to tax hospital units for children. Pediatric intensive care units remain full. Eighty-two percent of pediatric beds are occupied, compared with 90 percent the prior week, the association said.

State data shows that the 14-day average for daily COVID-19 deaths decreased to one in both the county and state from last week’s two.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Brent Schanding contributed to this report.

