Public memorial for former Nye County sheriff Sharon Wehrly set for Friday, Jan. 5

A public service for former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is planned at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino. Wehrly, 79, died on on Dec. 14.

Sharon Wehrly

A public service for former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is planned at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino.

Wehrly, 79, died on on Dec. 14, surrounded by family members who are inviting the public to pay their respects. A procession will follow to the Chief Tecopa Cemetery on East Street in Pahrump where Wehrly will be buried.

She announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in August 2021.

Donations can be made in her name to Shriners Hospital for Children by visiting, www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving; Zelzah Shrine Center Transportation fund by calling 702-382-5554; or Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley by calling 775-764-1261.