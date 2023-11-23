51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

Thanksgiving traffic to stuff Las Vegas Valley roads

Thanksgiving traffic to stuff Las Vegas Valley roads
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2023 - 7:13 pm
 
Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interst ...
Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traveling to or through Las Vegas this holiday weekend? It promises to be a top destination for Thanksgiving so travelers should expect traffic in and around Southern Nevada to be stuffed like a turkey this week.

Travelers will be most affected on Interstate 15 throughout the holiday weekend, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips, particularly during peak travel times,” the RTC said.

Across the nation 55.4 million people are anticipated to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, with 49 million of those expected to drive to their destination. That is 2.3 percent more than last year and will mark the third busiest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2001.

“Travel demand has truly bounced back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Nevada said in a statement. “Our holiday travel projections show the year-long trend of Nevadans’ eagerness to get away and create memories with family and friends.”

Peak travel times on I-15 southbound to Southern California are expected on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Travel forecast for Thanksgiving week on I-15 from the Las Vegas Valley to Primm

Wednesday: Avoid travel if possible. Heavy traffic expected between midnight and 2 p.m.

Thursday: Light traffic expected

Friday: Normal traffic expected

Saturday: Avoid travel if possible between midnight and 5 p.m.

Sunday: Avoid travel if possible between 9 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Nov. 27: Normal traffic expected

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dirt from Hilary covers parts of Badwater Road in Death Valley National Park in California on T ...
UPDATE: Southeast Death Valley entrance now open
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The southeast entrance to Death Valley National Park is now open. Badwater Road provides direct access from Shoshone, Calif. to the temporary lake at Badwater Basin.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
Grassroots Conservatives group brings GOP hopefuls to Pahrump stage
Story and photos by John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada – Pahrump presented a Republican debate and Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

file photo
UPDATE: Former firefighter wounded in police shooting
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The man was reportedly armed and suicidal when struck by the sheriff, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Wayne Chancellor, a vice president for Ang ...
AngloGold office building in Beatty could get OK from execs next month
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

the Construction of the AngloGold Ashanti building in Beatty is on hold, company Vice President Wayne Chancellor told the Beatty Town Advisory Board on Oct. 9, at least until the company’s board of directors approve the North Bullfrog project next month.

Tyler Kennedy leaves the courtroom at a hearing where he pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI ...
Traffic deaths up 300% in Nye County
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Updated traffic fatality numbers for 2022 in Nevada have now made last year one of the deadliest ever on roads in the state. In Nye County, the number of deaths from roadside injuries this year is on pace to break records, data shows.