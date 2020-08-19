107°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

UNLV looking to raise $1.5M to recoup COVID-19 revenue losses

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 19, 2020 - 11:26 am
 

UNLV is looking for donations to help its athletics department keep momentum going amid financial stress created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The university kicked off the D5 Momentum Fund 2.0 on Friday, looking to raise $1.5 million for the athletic department by the end of the year.

Momentum had been building for football — one of the athletic department’s main revenue generators — with the completion of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and the addition of the on-campus Fertitta Football Complex. The pandemic halted that with the inaugural season at the 65,000-seat stadium postponed at least until the spring.

“These are difficult times but we, as Rebels, always rise in the face of a challenge,” UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “The D5 Momentum Fund embodies this mantra, reflects our mission and represents our chance, during this time of need, to advance excellence through the success of our student-athletes.”

The school sold a record 7,460 season tickets for the 2020 football season and projected that football would generate $2.9 million in revenue for fiscal year 2020 and $3.1 million in FY 2021.

“We are building something special … on a path to preeminence with the pieces in place to emerge not simply as a Mountain West power, but a national player,” stated a release announcing the launch of the fundraiser. “We cannot allow the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine the progress made possible, in large part, by your generosity.”

Season ticket holders for UNLV’s 2020 football season can let their dues go toward the possible spring season, request a refund or donate the balance to the athletic department.

Discussions regarding winter sports, namely the 2020-21 Runnin’ Rebels basketball season — the school’s other moneymaker — are ongoing. If the Rebels’ Mountain West season is postponed, as other conferences have done, the financial impact would grow.

“Despite the COVID-19 challenge, we continue to build something special and support from the Rebel Athletic Fund membership is essential to our continued success,” Rebels men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “When you invest in the D5 Momentum Fund, you expand our margin of excellence so, together, we win in competition, in the classroom and across our amazing community.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) stretches with teammates during an NFL tra ...
NFL countdown: Raiders add speed to offense
By Todd Dewey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders took the fastest receiver in the NFL draft in Alabama’s Henry Ruggs, and all the pieces are in place for quarterback Derek Carr to have a career year.

Getty Images The Internal Revenue Service on Friday, April 24 issued a special alert for Suppl ...
IRS says non-filers with dependents must act by May 5
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday, April 24 issued a special alert for Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries to act by May 5 if they didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents so they can quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to ...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions on some Nevada businesses
Staff Report

Beginning Friday, May 1, Nevadans will again be able to play golf, patronize all retail businesses and undergo medical procedures unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that, while he is extending his Stay at Home order through May 15, some of the restrictions of his previous order that expires Friday, May 1 will be relaxed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
DETR announces successful update of unemployment site
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Monday a successful weekend update of its unemployment insurance website at ui.nv.gov. The agency also added and launched a performance feature on April 18 that affords filers another option to reset their online password 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking President Donald Trump ...
Federal government approves disaster aid for state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump GriefShare founder Pete Giordano is shown attending ...
Pahrump GriefShare going to online meetings in face of Coronavirus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading all across the globe, the world is in a state of continual flux and change but one thing that does not change is the harsh reality that people pass away and those left behind must deal with the pain of losing a loved one.

 
Nevada town embraces environmental group who bought ranch
By Henry Brean Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nature Conservancy closed on its latest acquisition Wednesday: a working, 900-acre cattle ranch at the headwaters of the Amargosa River that could one day become a living laboratory for the coexistence of conservation and commerce.

Apple Maps error rerouting US 95 drivers to Kyle Canyon Road
By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Apple Maps is telling drivers a portion of U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas is closed because to construction, even though the highway is open.