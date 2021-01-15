UNLV unveils future football opponents

UNLV announced it will face Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home series beginning in 2021 and open the 2022 season against Idaho State.

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV announced Wednesday it will play Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home football series.

The Rebels and Roadrunners will meet Oct. 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and Sept. 18, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium. These will be the first two meetings between the schools.

UTSA, which began playing football in 2011 and joined Conference USA in 2013, went 7-5 this past season, finishing second in the West Division of Conference USA. The Roadrunners played in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas, losing 31-24 to Louisiana. It was the second bowl game in the short history of the program.

UNLV also announced it will open the 2022 season against Idaho State, in a game that will be played Sept. 3, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels have a 6-2 record against the Bengals, a member of the FCS and Big Sky Conference.

The Rebels will open the 2021 season against Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Allegiant Stadium.