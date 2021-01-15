45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

UNLV unveils future football opponents

Staff Report
January 15, 2021 - 12:26 am
 
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Ve ...
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV announced Wednesday it will play Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home football series.

The Rebels and Roadrunners will meet Oct. 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and Sept. 18, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium. These will be the first two meetings between the schools.

UTSA, which began playing football in 2011 and joined Conference USA in 2013, went 7-5 this past season, finishing second in the West Division of Conference USA. The Roadrunners played in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas, losing 31-24 to Louisiana. It was the second bowl game in the short history of the program.

UNLV also announced it will open the 2022 season against Idaho State, in a game that will be played Sept. 3, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels have a 6-2 record against the Bengals, a member of the FCS and Big Sky Conference.

The Rebels will open the 2021 season against Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Allegiant Stadium.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada fishing report, Jan. 13, 2021
Staff Report

Mild temperatures and calmer winds in the forecast should result in a good fishing weekend at Lake Mead. Striper anglers are finding the best fishing in the early mornings and overnight.

A digital billboard honoring Sheldon Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is shown at Allegia ...
Adelson was driving force that brought NFL to Las Vegas
By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Allegiant Stadium, home to the Raiders, never becomes reality without the vision of Sheldon Adelson, who died Monday at the age of 87.

 
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
By Sabrina Schnur and Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Zaon Collins, a star basketball player at Bishop Gorman and top recruit at UNLV, was ordered released from jail Thursday, a day after his arrest on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed one man.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Even if conditions improve enough to have a baske ...
CCSD cancels winter high school sports season
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County School District announced the winter sports season, which includes basketball, bowling, flag football and wrestling, has been canceled.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) attempts to bring in a catch over Atlanta ...
Stats for Raiders even uglier than scoreboard
By Adam Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders delivered one of the more disappointing offensive performances in memory in a 43-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton dribbles a ...
North Carolina too big, too long, too good for UNLV
By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The No. 14 Tar Heels shrugged off a slow start Monday night before rolling to a 78-51 win over the Rebels in a Maui Invitational quarterfinal.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks at quarterback Max Gilliam (6) after his rushing tou ...
UNLV football team gets back to work after cancellation
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV took last week’s game being canceled as an opportunity to get back to work on the practice field in advance of Friday’s game against Wyoming.

Smoke rises from the Carpenter 1 wildfire as the sun sets over Las Vegas on July 9, 2013. (Davi ...
Wildfires in California raise health concerns in Nye County
By Ramón Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

  With more than five million acres burned in the West Coast’s wildfires, air pollution has become a health concern for citizens and local authorities in Nye County. Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis believes that it is impossible to see wildfires in a region where no vegetation exists. However, his department is ready to challenge the […]

 
Las Vegas sports face coronavirus-related economic damage
By Mark Anderson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted substantial financial damage on the Las Vegas sports scene. Fans may need patience before a full recovery takes place.