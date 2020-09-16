45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Wildfires in California raise health concerns in Nye County

By Ramón Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 16, 2020 - 2:02 am
 
Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

 

With more than five million acres burned in the West Coast’s wildfires, air pollution has become a health concern for citizens and local authorities in Nye County.
Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis believes that it is impossible to see wildfires in a region where no vegetation exists. However, his department is ready to challenge the threat and to order possible evacuations in the worst-case scenario.
“In the event, we have a significant fire here in Pahrump, we will address it at the point of getting the risk far away and keeping the people sheltered in place,” Lewis said. “I don’t think anyone has enough personnel for wildfires like California… but if we experience a significant wildfire, we do have access to federal, state, and county resources.”
On Wednesday, a warning statement about the air quality in the valley the official Nye County Facebook page posted. County authorities recommend people to stay home as much time as possible while the advisory remains in place.
The AirNow tool that can be accessed online or through cell phones app, issued a “moderate” air quality advisory for the city of Pahrump. Nonetheless, the advisory for Carson City, the capital of the state, is labeled as “unhealthy.”
The American Lung Association believes that even healthy adults can experience coughing and difficulty breathing due to wildfires smoke. The association stated on its website that smoke can shorten lives and cause heart and asthma attacks including other dangerous illnesses.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Even if conditions improve enough to have a baske ...
CCSD cancels winter high school sports season
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County School District announced the winter sports season, which includes basketball, bowling, flag football and wrestling, has been canceled.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) attempts to bring in a catch over Atlanta ...
Stats for Raiders even uglier than scoreboard
By Adam Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders delivered one of the more disappointing offensive performances in memory in a 43-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton dribbles a ...
North Carolina too big, too long, too good for UNLV
By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The No. 14 Tar Heels shrugged off a slow start Monday night before rolling to a 78-51 win over the Rebels in a Maui Invitational quarterfinal.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks at quarterback Max Gilliam (6) after his rushing tou ...
UNLV football team gets back to work after cancellation
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV took last week’s game being canceled as an opportunity to get back to work on the practice field in advance of Friday’s game against Wyoming.

 
Las Vegas sports face coronavirus-related economic damage
By Mark Anderson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted substantial financial damage on the Las Vegas sports scene. Fans may need patience before a full recovery takes place.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times UNLV kicked off the P5 Momentum Fund 2.0 on Friday looking ...
UNLV looking to raise $1.5M to recoup COVID-19 revenue losses
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV is looking for donations to help keep momentum going in its athletics department amid financial stress created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) stretches with teammates during an NFL tra ...
NFL countdown: Raiders add speed to offense
By Todd Dewey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders took the fastest receiver in the NFL draft in Alabama’s Henry Ruggs, and all the pieces are in place for quarterback Derek Carr to have a career year.

Getty Images The Internal Revenue Service on Friday, April 24 issued a special alert for Suppl ...
IRS says non-filers with dependents must act by May 5
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday, April 24 issued a special alert for Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries to act by May 5 if they didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents so they can quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to ...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions on some Nevada businesses
Staff Report

Beginning Friday, May 1, Nevadans will again be able to play golf, patronize all retail businesses and undergo medical procedures unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that, while he is extending his Stay at Home order through May 15, some of the restrictions of his previous order that expires Friday, May 1 will be relaxed.