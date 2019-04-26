Elementary school obstacle race set for Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area elementary school students are invited to participate in an obstacle course race, hosted by the Red Rover Fitness Organization. The Saturday April 27 event, held at the Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H annex at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd begins at 3 p.m. Awards will be given to the top five competitors. The cost is $10.

The Red Rover Fitness organization specializes in fitness for youth by introducing them to a realm of health and exercise, designed to keep them engaged, interested and physically fit.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, officials from Red Rover Fitness are traveling to Pahrump for a special competition for all elementary school students.

The event, held at the Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H annex at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., is being spearheaded by Nye County School District SAFE Program Director Ashley Hall, who said the competition will consist of an obstacle course race.

“It’s a really neat race and all elementary-age kids in Pahrump are invited to participate,” Hall said. “As long as they’re in elementary school, they can actually participate for $10. They are competing for prizes, and we also have some Las Vegas kids coming to compete as well. We have about 30 kids at each of the SAFE schools that are participating, making it 120 kids, total.”

Hall also said Saturday’s event is a first for Pahrump elementary school students, while noting that Nye County Manager Tim Sutton introduced the program to her.

“We met with the Red Rover officials from Las Vegas and thought it was a great program,” she said. “What’s really great is that the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant actually funds our program. They helped pay for those 30 kids at every school. We really want to continue this program every year. If this works out and a lot of people show up on Saturday and love it, we definitely want to continue this program.”

Saturday’s event, Hall said, will be professionally timed, with the top five competitors receiving Red Rover Fitness awards.

“The Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H is hosting us with this,” she said. “They will be selling concessions and helping out with everything. It’s going to be a great community event, and we are putting the word out right now on Facebook about how to get signed up. You can also check out redroverfitness.com and actually sign up if you prefer, or sign up at the event on Saturday. The cost is $10. Everyone is welcome to come out and I’m really looking forward to it myself. Again, I really want to thank the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant for making this possible.”

Parents interested in signing up their student may also do so by arriving at the venue at 2:30 p.m. the day of the race.

