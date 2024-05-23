66°F
PHOTOS: Rhyolite's larger-than-life "Lady" gets a touch-up

Brian Gibson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteer Michelle Graves climbs a ladder to paint the hair of a massive art project in Rhyolite.
Brian Gibson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteer Michelle Graves climbs a ladder to paint the hair of a massive art project in Rhyolite.
Brian Gibson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Michelle Graves climbs a ladder for the painting project in Rhyolite.
Brian Gibson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Michelle Graves climbs a ladder for the painting project in Rhyolite.
Brian Gibson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers apply the finishing touches to
Brian Gibson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers apply the finishing touches to
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
GALLERY: See some of the best yards in Pahrump Valley
GALLERY: See some of the best yards in Pahrump Valley
Elementary students take in some culture at annual cotillion
Elementary students take in some culture at annual cotillion
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
GALLERY: What you missed at the Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2024 - 10:34 am
 

RHYOLITE —In its heyday, Rhyolite had plenty of painted ladies, but in modern times its only painted lady has been Belgian artist Hugo Heyrman’s “Venus of Nevada” or “Lady Desert” in the collection of Goldwell Open Air Museum.

The 25-foot-tall cinderblock sculpture, representing a pixelated female figure, was originally painted bright pink with bright yellow hair and a bright red base, but years of desert sun faded the bright colors to weak pastel shades.

In 2005 a group of female volunteers held a Pink Lady Painting Party to return her to her original vibrancy, but she faded again in the years since then.

Finally, on May 18 this year, the museum held another painting party, and six women, including some who took part in the 2005 event, repainted her again, so visitors can now view Heyrman’s work as it was originally finished.

Although they tackled the job with enthusiasm, the ladies were hot and exhausted when they finished the last of the work, painting the sculpture’s base.

Artist Michelle Graves, who led off painting the hair, says, “Preserving the sculptures at Goldwell is a fundamental part of the museum’s mission so I am honored and determined to put in the pretty tough physical labor to do so.”

Richard Stephens is a free-lance reporter living in Beatty.

Micheal Crandall (left), Stephen Siegel (middle), Peter Guzman (middle) and Judith Perez Siegel ...
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

When asked why Pahrump, owner of Pinkbox Stephen Siegel responds with, “why not?”

National Park Service Death Valley National Park has some of the darkest skies in the country a ...
2024 Dark Sky Festival could lure thousands to Death Valley
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3. This popular event was attended by over 3,500 people last year.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After individual numbers by the elementary ...
Holiday concert showcases the return of music education in Beatty schools
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — Beatty Principal Steven Sullivan said it was wonderful to hear the inevitable “scratches and squeaks” as he introduced student musicians ahead of the school’s holiday concert.

A dealer works the table as guests play Ultimate Texas Hold’Em at Red Rock Casino on Tue ...
Here’s how much you should tip casino workers
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While some visitors for Formula One didn’t tip particularly well when in Las Vegas, it may be because they don’t know how much to pay. Here’s a guide on the best tipping practices.