GALLERY: Homeschoolers come together at Steampunk Soiree dance

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homecoming is a teenage right-of-passage that the Pahrump Moose Lodge is helping ensure local homeschool students don't miss out on.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Elaborate retro-futuristic decorations transformed the Moose Lodge into a venue for the Steampunk Soiree, which invited local homeschoolers out for a homecoming celebration.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Many Steampunk Soiree - Homeschool Homecoming attendees dressed to theme with fun and fantastical attire.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeschool students were able to enjoy a night of revelry at the Homeschool Homecoming.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Chanda Wieland, second from right, worked with a committee of many others to bring together the Steampunk Soiree.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Taking a break from dancing the night away, local homeschoolers pose for a photo at the Homeschool Homecoming.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Tempting treats were on offer to assuage appetites worked up by dancing at the Steampunk Soiree.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2024 - 12:00 pm
 

Homeschool students of Pahrump and the surrounding areas were invited to celebrate the start of a brand new school year with their very own homecoming dance — the Steampunk Soiree.

Hosted by Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, the dance took place Saturday, Sept. 14 inside the lodge, which had been changed into a retro-futuristic world where imaginations could take flight.

“The Homeschool Homecoming Dance was an amazing success,” event organizer Chanda Wieland raved afterward. “We had about 32 students attending, many repeats but some new ones who are new to Pahrump. The energy level was way higher than it has been at past dances.

“The kids are starting to get used to each other, I think, because a lot of them have been to all four of our dances now,” she remarked. “D.J. Walt kept the music spinning and normally, it takes 30 minutes or so before the kids get up and start dancing but Saturday night, they were on their feet within about two songs. And the kids were really enjoying the musical chairs, as well, that was a lot of fun to watch the kids participate in.”

It’s no easy task to put together an event of this kind and Wieland was quick to recognize her fellow committee members.

“Taking part in the Homeschool Homecoming effort this year were Dena Duff, David Hixenbaugh, AmberRae Perkins, Kendra Thorne, Raylynn B., Tamara Martinez and Shannon Arimura, plus all of the kids we had helped this year. Amber did an amazing job creating the zeplin centerpiece triangles at home and there were about 10 of us working together to assemble it the day of. Shannon spent five hours just decorating the archway, which came out amazing and had so many compliments. I created the suitcases myself out of recycled cardboard and metal dinner trays, believe it or not, along with some painted hot air balloons and wall hangings,” Wieland detailed, referring to the elaborate decorations strewn around the lodge.

“Both adults and kids cut and painted all the gears and pipe using as much recycled material as possible and the kids were the ones who decided how and where to place those decorations,” she continued. “Then they went in and embellished it a bit more with pictures and other decor. One of the kids who has been working with the committee all year even made the hat centerpieces for the tables! The committee invested many hours on projects to make the venue incredible. It was a huge complement of visions and textures to make the room pop. And Mike and his crew put out an awesome taco bar, plus some of the students put together the fruit, veggies and dessert selections.”

Wieland noted that the preparations for each of the Moose Lodge’s homeschool dances takes many months and the committee starts almost immediately following each preceding dance. Planning for the 2025 homeschoolers prom will begin in October and the committee is hoping to have even more student involvement.

“We’re really looking forward to having more of the homeschoolers help with the vision of our next dance, which will be prom next spring. This year we have about eight kids helping throughout the year with different parts of the project and now that we’ve done four dances and the kids have seen how we’d like them to turn out, our goal would be to have — like in traditional high school — the students be the people working on the event, with limited adult supervision,” Wieland said.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Moose Lodge’s homeschool dance efforts is encouraged to contact PahrumpMoose@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.

