A jingle-bell rocking time!

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Saddle West Showroom was packed on Sunday, Dec. 8 as the ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers hosted the 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show, proceeds from which are to be donated to the Salvation Army - Pahrump Corps.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers is a tap-dancing troupe for ladies ages 50 or better, which was started decades ago by the now 99-year-old B.J. Hetrick-Irwin.

The Nevada Silver Tappers had the Saddle West Showroom rocking as they celebrated the most wonderful time of the year with the 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show.

A festive fundraiser featuring performances by guest entertainers as well as the much-loved tap-dance troupe, the Christmas Benefit Show took place Sunday, Dec. 8 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Audience members were obviously enjoying themselves as the many different performers took to the stage for a variety of routines, both old favorites and new additions. Santa and Mrs. Claus joined in the celebration, too, taking time out of their busiest season to meet with benefit attendees and bring smiles of joy to faces old and young.

And as always, the generosity of those in attendance shined through as the Pass the Stocking drive encouraged donations from the crowd, with the proceeds from the Christmas Benefit Show set to go to the Salvation Army – Pahrump Corps.

Full coverage of the show, additional photos and details on how much money the Nevada Silver Tappers were able to raise will be included in a future edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

