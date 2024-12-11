Caffe Chilly now serving up Pahrump Valley Roasters coffee

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to a variety of coffee and hot tea options, Caffe Chilly customers can purchase iced tea blends as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The coffee bean roasting facility on Margaret Street is expanding its reach with Caffe Chilly, the newest offshoot of Pahrump Valley Roasters.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Caffe Chilly provides its customers with seating for individuals, couples and larger groups, all within a rustic, classic setting.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Caffe Chilly served up its first round of drinks to patrons of its grand opening, which took place Dec. 9. The coffee shop offers traditional brewed coffee, fancy coffee beverages, smoothies, boba and a selection of tea.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times December has been an exciting month for Pahrump Valley Roasters, which opened its very first coffee shop, Caffe Chilly, on Monday, Dec. 9.

Pahrump Valley Roasters launched its newest offshoot with a grand opening celebration taking place Monday, Dec. 9 to commemorate the start of Caffe Chilly.

A coffee shop featuring drinks crafted from beans carefully selected by PV Roasters and then roasted right on site, Caffe Chilly also offers an assortment of teas from the Shangri-La Tea Co., a small menu of eats and sweets, smoothies, boba and even the equipment and supplies that patrons need to create their own beverages at home.

As detailed by those behind the project, it’s taken many months to reach the day of opening for Caffe Chilly, which has been an idea simmering in the mind of owner Pathy Kandasamy for quite some time.

There have been setbacks along the way but this year, Kandasamy eventually came to the point that he felt Caffe Chilly simply must be pursued. Once a partnership with Sherre Fishler was established, he took the plunge. Within a matter of weeks, equipment and furnishings were acquired and installed, a team of staffers was hired and his idea has now become a reality.

“And we are not just a coffee shop,” noted Kandasamy, who acquired Pahrump Valley Roasters a few years ago and moved its facility from its former location on Oxbow Avenue to its current location on Margaret Street. “A lot of people don’t know that we are a coffee roasting company that supplies to premium hotels and casinos, which we’ve been doing for almost the past four years. We were not ready in the beginning to open it to the community, because retail is a completely different animal. Our business model was business-to-business but now, we’re ready to welcome the public!”

For one local, the opening couldn’t come fast enough. Ski Censke of Estates 411 works off of Margaret Street, just down the road from Pahrump Valley Roasters, and he was delighted to be able to finally indulge in Caffe Chilly’s offerings.

“We were getting ready to sue them for elder abuse!” Censke joked. “Because we’re all working down here and come six or so in the morning, the sun comes up and all of a sudden we’re smelling this delicious coffee, but we couldn’t have a cup! It was torture.”

Now Censke and the rest of the public no longer have to be tortured by the aroma of freshly roasted beans that they cannot grab a cup of, a fact that has Kandasamy and his whole team very excited.

Caffe Chilly is also becoming a member of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, which will be holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the coffee shop early next year.

Caffe Chilly is located at 960 Margaret Street, at the intersection of Highway 372, and is open 6:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. For more information call 775-537-0700.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com