Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Ray Ligon, country singer/songwriter, performs at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Cocktails &Canvas still has seats left in the Blue Snowman guided session at 4-7 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Only $25 per artist, all supplies provided. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

■ Join the celebration of trees and lights: Cookies, Cocoa and Cider in the Garden at Pahrump Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., from 4 to 6 p.m. Stroll the decorated paths and lighted trees, enjoy refreshments and learn how to care for holiday trees and plants from the Master gardeners with special guest, Professor ML Robinson. Email ExtensionSNyeMG@unr.edu or text 775-990-8322 with questions.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

■ Cocktails &Canvas still has seats in the Christmas Truck guided session at 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Only $25 per artist, all supplies provided. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

■ The Moose Lodge, located at 1100 E. Second Street will be hosting a Donation Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the local Lions Club on from 3-6 p.m. The Silver Tappers will be entertaining at 4 p.m. Lots of Raffle Prizes to take home.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center, with showings at 7 p.m. each evening from December 19 through 23. This collection of short plays celebrates the quirks, struggles, chaos, and joys of the holiday season, all with a uniquely Pahrump flair. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children.

Winter Wonder Slam live pro wrestling happens Sunday, December 22nd at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena. This is a free, all ages event, with free toys/goodie stockings for the children. For more details, call 775-382-2516.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com