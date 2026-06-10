Letters to the Editor

The Nevada Silver Tappers are proud to be part of a community that consistently shows its appreciation for our veterans.

Silver Tappers founder thanks crew, hotel and community

On behalf of the Nevada Silver Tappers, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful community of Pahrump for coming out over Memorial Day weekend to support our USO Benefit Show. Your attendance and generosity helped make this event a tremendous success in support of the American Legion and the VFW Food Bank.

Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our nation. It is also a reminder of the importance of giving back to our veterans and military families who have done so much to protect our country. We are grateful to everyone who joined us in that effort.

Special thanks go to Kim Cornell-Lyle, whose dedication in producing, directing, and choreographing the show made this event possible. We also want to thank Ione DeSantis for her outstanding choreography and Stephani Weeks for serving as our master of ceremonies and helping make the shows so enjoyable.

We are especially grateful to Saddle West Hotel and Casino for their continued support. Without their generosity, we would not have a venue where residents and visitors can enjoy quality entertainment while supporting our veterans and local organizations.

Finally, thank you to Robin and John of the Pahrump Valley Times for their time, coverage, and support of community events that bring people together for such worthwhile causes.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are proud to be part of a community that consistently shows its appreciation for our veterans. Thank you, Pahrump, for your support and for helping us make a difference.

Sincerely,

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin

‘Political speak’ not helping solve government fraud

Do you care where and how the taxes you pay get spent? No doubt each of us would object to at least some things our taxes pay for, but unless you are a direct recipient of one of the many already uncovered fraud schemes, you’d be against what is really “stealing taxpayer money”.

Say what you want about Trump, but he is the first president in my life to seriously go after serious fraud in the multitude of government-funded programs around the country. The convictions and indictments are in the hundreds and growing. Some believe if it is stopped, it would put a major dent in our national debt.

The federal task force has asked all states to help uncover this “stealing” of federal tax money because in most cases, those funds are administered and controlled by individual states. This help would mostly come from each state’s elected attorney general. As a federal taxpayer of any state, one would believe you’d want your AG to cooperate, and they would do it, and contribute willingly to investigating these frauds.

Sorry, but 22 state AGs and also DC’s AG refuse to help with any of these investigations, and surprise - they are all Democratic AGs, including our own Aaron Ford. Sure, they all give some “political speak” reason, but as for me, I’ve grown very tired of vague, deceptive, what can only be described as political speak.

I learned the silver-tongued devils are always being vague to hide their true thoughts and divert blame if there is any problem.

David Jaronik

Resident questions pay raise for commissioners

This is a subject that has bothered me for awhile. Will any of our Nye County commissioners please tell us what duties they complete that justifies a 100% pay raise? More than the salary of our governor?

In one vote they increased their own salaries to $200,000 a year. Why?

I’m sorry, but this just seems wrong. And feels pretty unethical.

Theresa Hunter

Clarification from Nye County Human Resources: The commissioners’ pay went from $30,014.40 to $39,000 effective 7/1/25. Effective 7/1/26 they are eligible to receive a 3% increase, which would bringing them to $40,170. However, this would require an agenda item and approval by the commissioners beforehand. Nye County Public Communications Manager, Arnold Knightly, notes that commissioner pay is regulated by Nevada Revised Statute 245.043.