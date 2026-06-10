Nye County School District 2026-2027 budget approved last week

The decision came after many hours of public comment at recent meetings regarding staff cuts in the proposals. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees voted to approve the 2026-2027 budget last week.

“Again, I just wanted to say how much we appreciate everyone who has come and has spoken and has given their time, and I promise you, this is not a decision that the board has taken lightly,” Board President Leslie Campos said at the end of the Tuesday, June 2 meeting.

A large number of school district staff, parents and many other community members voiced concerns about the proposed budget cuts during the public comment period.

At the previous meeting on May 20 to discuss the proposed budget cuts, public comment lasted over three hours, where concern and criticism were voiced by the community. The budget proposals were rejected by the board with a 6-1 vote during the May 20 meeting.

Various teaching, administrative, transportation, support and specialty positions (many vacant) across different Nye County schools are listed in the most recent proposed budget cuts document.

“As of right now, the budget that’s in front of you, there are 51 teaching positions that are slated to be cut,” NCSD Human Resources Director Chelle Wright explained during the June 2 meeting. “We currently have 28 vacant positions, and we have 16 critical-needs teachers, so basically that gives you 44 between vacancies and critical needs that would give landing spots for 44 of those 51 teachers. So that potentially leaves seven positions without a landing spot, and again, there are typically resignations and retirements throughout the summer because people go to other areas, they have changes of heart about where they want to be, things like that.”

The proposed general fund cuts total $8,865,112 but also included the funding of three social workers. Other additions to the budget included a learning coordinator and instructional coaches/ELL advocates across different Nye County schools.

“That’s what we’re looking at forecasting with numbers, but again, it will depend on when we get down into the cuts and go through the process of where people are willing to go to teach and how the process filters out,” Wright continued.

It was also noted in the June 2 meeting that the approved budget further included the addition that critical-needs teachers will be considered full time with benefits but be paid the lowest on the teachers’ salary schedule.

After the over four-hour-long meeting on June 2, the board unanimously voted to approve the 2026-2027 budget, with Area V Trustee Chelsy Fischer and Area II Trustee Robert White the only two voting no.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com