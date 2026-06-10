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PVHS reunion for all classes next weekend

The Pahrump Valley High School All Class Mixer and All Class Reunion is fast approaching. The m ...
The Pahrump Valley High School All Class Mixer and All Class Reunion is fast approaching. The mixer will take place on June 19 with the reunion set for the next day on June 20. (Pahrump Valley Times file)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
June 10, 2026 - 4:39 am
 
Updated June 10, 2026 - 8:38 am

The Pahrump Valley High School (PVHS) All Class Mixer and All Class Reunion is right around the corner, with the two evenings of reunification set for next weekend.

“I was sitting there thinking what year my reunion was … and we [my class] hadn’t had a reunion in 15 or so years, and nobody was planning anything,” Dawn Radcliff told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So, I was talking to my husband … his class isn’t planning anything either.”

Radcliff and her husband, Charles, both PVHS alumni, are the organizers behind the two-night reunion. So far, approximately 200 tickets have been sold.

The weekend will kick off with the All Class Mixer in Pahrump at Nevada Treasure RV Resort on Friday, June 19, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. At the mixer, PVHS graduates will have an opportunity to mingle and relax before the official reunion. The mixer is free to attend, with food and drinks available for purchase.

On Saturday, June 20, the reunion will take place in Las Vegas at the Tuscany Suites & Casino from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets to the semi-formal or business attire reunion in Las Vegas are $110. At the Saturday event, there will be live music from a DJ, a buffet dinner, drinks, and solo and class photo opportunities, all included in the ticket price.

Radcliff added that PVHS alumni from far and wide will be attending the reunion with people coming from Virginia, North Carolina, Hawaii, and even someone from Canada. Tickets to the Saturday reunion are still available to purchase. Radcliff encourages PVHS alumni to attend the events, whether seeing old friends or making new ones.

Tickets to the PVHS All Class Reunion can be obtained at tinyurl.com/mtut4my7.

Rooms at the Tuscany Suites & Casino can be booked with waived resort fees at tinyurl.com/4pz9amtw.

For more information about both events, visit the Pahrump Valley High School ALL CLASS Reunion group on Facebook.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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