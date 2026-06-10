Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Thursday Night Pool Tournament happens at The Montana Bar, located at 1301 S. Loop Rd. beginning at 6:30 p.m. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball) and are open to all skill levels. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “You feel like you’re really a part of a movement when you’re singing Journey at a karaoke bar.” — Aaron Paul

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Bedazzle your favorite book. Adults are invited to decorate book covers with rhinestones to add sparkle and a personalized artistic flair. You can bring your own book, or the library will have some to choose from. All other supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Adult craft class at the Pahrump Community Library begins at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12th. The project opportunity will be repeated Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop by the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Community Business Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and discover local businesses, and hear Pahrump’s newest local band “City Catz” perform live popular rock. 1020 Wilson Rd. The City Catz band has also been booked as our live entertainment after the Fourth of July parade at the Calvada Eye this year.

The 3rd Annual Tonopah OHV Speedway Poker Run takes off with a roar June 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is an 80-mile loop from Tonopah to Goldfield. Buy-in is $40. Consult tonopahspeedway.net/poker-run for more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com